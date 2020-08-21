Young Sheldon Coming to HBO Max in September

✖

When revealing their slate of content coming to the HBO Max in September, the service confirmed that The Big Bang Theory prequel series Young Sheldon will arrive soon. All three seasons of the series will be available for streaming on September 1, joining the flagship sitcom which was famously a launch title for WarnerMedia's new platform. It was announced back in May that Young Sheldon would be joining The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max, which shouldn't have come as that much of a surprise to anyone paying attention since Warner Bros. famously paid upwards of $600 million for the streaming rights to the Emmy winning series.

“We now feel like our Big Bang offering is complete,”Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV said earlier this summer. “We are so proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about young Sheldon Cooper’s roots.”

“In order for Sheldon Cooper to visit his younger self, he would need to manipulate space and time. All you actually need is HBO Max,” added co-creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro. “We are so pleased that Young Sheldon will once again be reunited with his future self on HBO Max, and we are excited for fans, new and old, to be able to binge both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon for the first time.”

Iain Armitage stars in Young Sheldon as the tituler adolescent version of Big Bang's popular character Sheldon Cooper, which was originated by Jim Parsons. The Emmy winning actor appeared as the original Sheldon in all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory and occasionally lends his voice to the spinoff, in addition to serving as an executive producer. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts also star.

The first of September will see a number of other titles arrive on HBO Max as well with season 12 of Doctor Who (Jodie Whittaker's second series), Impractical Jokers (seasons 5-8), plus some choice Adult Swim material like Moral Orel, Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, Sealab 2021, Superjail!, The Brak Show, and Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

Feature films coming to HBO Max on September 1st include Black Dynamite, The Cider House Rules, City Of God, Clerks, Dog Day Afternoon, Fatal Attraction, Grease, Snakes on a Plane, V for Vendetta, and The Wedding Singer. The full list of content coming to HBO Max in September can be found here.

