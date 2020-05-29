HBO Max Lands Young Sheldon Streaming Rights

✖

Both Big Bang Theory shows are now going to be streaming on one platform, as HBO Max has scored the rights to stream Young Sheldon. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given that WarnerMedia paid upwards of $600 million to gain the streaming rights to The Big Bang Theory back when the service was still in development. As successful as its spinoff predecessor has been, it's only logical that HBO Max wanted the entire franchise in one location.

WarnerMedia struck a deal on Friday to gain streaming rights to the Big Bang spinoff series, which has been airing on CBS for three seasons. The company hasn't yet announced when Young Sheldon will be available to stream on HBO Max, but it will be joining all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory when the time comes.

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage as an adolescent version of Big Bang's popular character Sheldon Cooper. Jim Parsons starred as the original Sheldon in all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory and occasionally lends his voice to the spinoff, in addition to his role as executive producer. The series also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts. Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro created Young Sheldon and serve as executive producers alongside Parsons, Steve Holland, and Todd Spiewak.

“We now feel like our Big Bang offering is complete,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV. “We are so proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about young Sheldon Cooper’s roots.”

“In order for Sheldon Cooper to visit his younger self, he would need to manipulate space and time. All you actually need is HBO Max,” added Lorre and Molaro. “We are so pleased that Young Sheldon will once again be reunited with his future self on HBO Max, and we are excited for fans, new and old, to be able to binge both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon for the first time.”

HBO Max launched on Wednesday with all 279 episodes of The Big Bang Theory, as well as other beloved series like Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Rick and Morty, Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, and Steven Universe. Comedy Central's hit series South Park will arrive on the service in June.

