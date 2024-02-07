Young Sheldon Returns to Netflix Top 10 After New Season Arrives
Young Sheldon Season 6 is now streaming on Netflix.
Fans of The Big Bang Theory are gearing up for the final season of successful spinoff series Young Sheldon. The story of Sheldon Cooper as a boy in Texas has a major hit for CBS, but the network announced last year that the upcoming seventh season of the series would be its last. This month marks the beginning of the end for Young Sheldon, and Netflix uses are making sure to catch up on the show before its last episodes start airing.
Last year, the first five seasons of Young Sheldon were added to Netflix, in addition to being available on Max and Paramount+. The show was an instant success on the streamer and fans immediately started wondering when Season 6 would show up. They got their answer last week as the most recent installment of Young Sheldon debuted on Netflix.
It didn't take long for Young Sheldon to rise up Netflix's TV ranks. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list sees Young Sheldon rise all the way to the fourth overall spot, despite the fact that the recent set of episodes only brought in one season.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. Griselda
"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization shows Griselda Blanco's journey from Medellin to becoming 'the Godmother' of Miami's drug empire."prevnext
2. The Tourist
"In the Australian Outback, a man who wakes up in the hospital with no idea who he is – or why so many people want him dead."prevnext
3. American Nightmare
"After a harrowing home invasion and kidnapping in 2015, a couple is accused of staging the ordeal when the woman reappears in this true crime docuseries."prevnext
4. Young Sheldon
"Brilliant yet awkward nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper lands in high school where his smarts leave everyone stumped in this The Big Bang Theory spinoff."prevnext
5. Alexander: The Making of a God
"Expert interviews and gripping reenactments combine to reveal the extraordinary life of Alexander the Great and his burning desire to conquer the world."prevnext
6. My Wife and Kids
"This popular sitcom stars Damon Wayans as Michael Kyle, a successful entrepreneur and devoted family man who, along with his beautiful wife, Jay, just wants to shepherd his three young children through the tempests of life."prevnext
7. Fool Me Once
"When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past."prevnext
8. Love on the Spectrum
"In this romantic docuseries, people on the autism spectrum look for love and navigate the changing world of dating and relationships."prevnext
9. Loudermilk
"Gumpy former music critic Sam Loudermik grudgingly navigates the world of sobriety with surly rants, even as he guides others in recovery."prevnext
10. Royal Pains
"Dr. Hank Lawson unexpectedly gets a career upgrade as a freelance physician treating New York's aristocratic upper crust in their posh Hamptons homes."prev