Young Sheldon Returns to Netflix Top 10 After New Season Arrives

Fans of The Big Bang Theory are gearing up for the final season of successful spinoff series Young Sheldon. The story of Sheldon Cooper as a boy in Texas has a major hit for CBS, but the network announced last year that the upcoming seventh season of the series would be its last. This month marks the beginning of the end for Young Sheldon, and Netflix uses are making sure to catch up on the show before its last episodes start airing.

Last year, the first five seasons of Young Sheldon were added to Netflix, in addition to being available on Max and Paramount+. The show was an instant success on the streamer and fans immediately started wondering when Season 6 would show up. They got their answer last week as the most recent installment of Young Sheldon debuted on Netflix.

It didn't take long for Young Sheldon to rise up Netflix's TV ranks. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list sees Young Sheldon rise all the way to the fourth overall spot, despite the fact that the recent set of episodes only brought in one season.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!