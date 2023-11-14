Young Sheldon to End With Season 7

The most popular comedy on CBS is coming to an end this season. Young Sheldon, the prequel to long-running hit The Big Bang Theory, has been a consistent success throughout its six seasons. The series now heads into production on a shortened Season 7, which is set to premiere in February. As it turns out, this upcoming seventh season will actually be Young Sheldon's last, as CBS is bringing the hit series to a close.

The network announced on Tuesday that Young Sheldon would be wrapping up its run with Season 7. The show has been focused on the events of Sheldon Cooper's childhood, with Iain Armitage taking over a younger version of the role made famous by Jim Parsons on The Big Bang Theory.

Season 7 of Young Sheldon is set to premiere on CBS on Thursday, February 15th at 8pm ET. As part of the announcement about the show's end, CBS also revealed that the final episode of the hit prequel will air on May 16th.

This upcoming season is the last of a three-season renewal that Young Sheldon was given back in 2021. That combined with the events of the show bringing Sheldon closer to the version we knew in The Big Bang Theory, the series has seemingly come to a natural conclusion.

"As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy."

"Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience," said executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre. "We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we're excited to share this final season with you."

