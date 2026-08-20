Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Just Confirmed Major Villain For Season 2

One of the more unexpected delights of last year was season 1 of Marvel’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man series, which with a slick visual style. At D23, fans got their first look at the much-anticipated sophomore season, which features several new villainous additions. Now another major villain has been confirmed for season 2, and that addition will undoubtedly have a big-time effect on the series moving forward.

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During the Season 2 trailer, there was an appearance of a character who went unnamed, but fans deduced that the character could very well be Eddie Brock. That’s now been confirmed thanks to actor Josh Keaton, who revealed he is indeed playing this universe’s version of Brock. On X, Keaton wrote, “You probably caught a glimpse of me in the preview for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. I mean, how could you miss that jaw and those brows? See you in season 2. -Eddie Brock.” You can get a first look at this new Eddie Brock below.

You probably caught a glimpse of me in the preview for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. I mean, how could you miss that jaw and those brows? See you in season 2.



-Eddie Brock pic.twitter.com/fUgPyeRB45 — Josh Keaton🇵🇪🏴✊🏼 (@joshkeaton) August 19, 2026

What Eddie Brock’s Inclusion Means For Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The symbiote already had a major part to play throughout season 1, especially with the unexpected finale episode revelation of its whereabouts. It’s now set to have a big part in season 2, as the trailer reveals that the symbiote will be attempting to take over Spider-Man, and he’s even getting a slick new version of his black costume as well.

Since it is likely that Peter will attempt to get rid of the symbiote at some point, having Eddie Brock involved in season 2 makes all the sense in the world, as whenever Peter manages to separate himself from it, Eddie Brock will already be established and waiting for his time to shine as one of Spider-Man’s deadliest foes Venom.

Now, the symbiote has been utilized incredibly well over the course of season 1, so even if season 2 does set up Brock becoming Venom, the showdown between Venom and Spider-Man might not take place until a potential season 3. That would give this season some extra room, which it will need given that it’s also got villains like Scorpion, Rhino, The Lizard, and Otto Octavius finally becoming the Doctor Octopus we all know and love.

It just depends on how fast we move through the story, but having Brock in the show automatically opens up the potential for Venom to make his debut. Whether that ends up being during season 2 or at some point in season 3, we cannot wait to see what the show can do with one of Spider-Man’s deadliest villains.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 debuts in January of 2027.