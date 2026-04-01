Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Creator Shares Promising Update on Season 2 Release

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is currently in the works on its highly anticipated second season for Disney+, and the creator behind it all has shared a promising update on how the new episodes are coming along. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man brought a brand new animated take on Spider-Man to screens with Disney+ last year, and it was one of the best animated shows we got from the year overall. Thankfully, it was then quickly confirmed that a second season was already in the works for a potential release later this year too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 has yet to set an official release window or date as of this time, but series creator Jeff Tramell took to social media to share a promising update on how the new episodes are coming along. Teasing that the next season is going to be “more dynamic, action packed and worth the wait,” the development on the second season is going well thus far and might be closer towards its release than ever before. We might get to see some more materials soon.

Courtesy of Marvel Animation

“Going great!” Tramell began when asked about how Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 was coming along. “The team is working hard to make sure we deliver on the promise of making Season 2 is even more dynamic, action packed and worth the wait! I genuinely can’t wait to share S2 with you all, if you enjoyed season one, I think you’ll LOVE what’s coming next!” Thankfully, it seems like production on the next season is moving forward without any major issues, and that .

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, previously noted that the plan for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man would be for a potential annual release for its new seasons following Season 2. While noting it would likely be longer than a year wait for this coming second season, the idea is to release future seasons at a much quicker rate. With that being said, the animated series has already been renewed for a third season. So fans can rest easy knowing we’re going to get much more of this animated universe.

What to Know for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Courtesy of Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 has yet to confirm its release window or date as of this time, but you can catch up with the first season of the animated series with Disney+ in the meantime. After introducing fans to many different kinds of characters who were drastically changed compared to how they had been portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s extended universe of live-action Spider-Man projects, the second season is going to introduce even more new takes on classic fan-favorites.

The biggest of the new additions for Your Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 has already been confirmed as well as Tramell previously revealed that Gwen Stacy (in her full Spider-Gwen get up) will be making her debut in the coming season. It’s yet to be revealed how she will factor into the new episodes exactly, but it’s a big reason to be excited for what’s to come.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!