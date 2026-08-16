Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is Fixing A Major Season 1 Villain Complaint

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 1 was a truly delightful surprise, delivering an action-packed season with some wonderful twists and turns along the way. That’s why fans were excited to see , but they were also excited to see the show highlight how it’s fixing one of Season 1’s biggest flaws in the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 trailer at D23.

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One of the main gripes with season 1 was the lack of big-name Spider-Man villains, but season 2 does not seem to suffer from the same issue. Season 1 only featured Scorpion, Otto Octavius, and the Symbiote in major roles, as the rest of the lineup was mostly made up of smaller names like Unicorn and Butane. At D23, Showrunner Jeff Trammell shared that won’t be the case for season 2. “Season 1 was setting the board. Season 2, we get to play the game,” Trammell said (via dailycosmicmarvel). After the trailer played, you can really see the difference in action.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 Is Already Stacked With Villains

The D23 trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 already seems to be stacking the deck for villains. Not only does it feature the return of Scorpion, Doctor Octopus, and Norman Osborn, but it also features new additions like Rhino, The Lizard, and Eddie Brock, who will likely become Venom at some point during the season.

That’s because the Symbiote will once again play a large role in the show, but this time in a much more direct way. The footage showcased that Peter will be dealing with the Symbiote this season, giving us a twist on the classic Black Suit Spider-Man. After that late-season 1 reveal regarding the Symbiote, this team-up and eventual confrontation will be a perfect lead-in to the creation of Venom, and if that person in the trailer is indeed Eddie Brock, we could even see that happen this season.

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Even returning villains seem to be getting more spotlight. Scorpion has reached his true form, while Doctor Octopus is being teased to actually get his robotic tentacles at some point in season 2. Plus, there’s the Chameleon still hanging around after his escape in season 1, so combined with the Lizard and Rhino, this looks to be a supremely stacked and rather classic Spider-Man villains lineup.

Throw in the additions of Ghost-Spider and Daredevil to the festivities, and you’ve got yourself the foundation for a classic season, and we simply cannot wait for the show’s season 2 debut in January of 2027