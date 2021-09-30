Liza On Demand Releases Trailer For Final Season

YouTube has released the official trailer for Liza on Demand, the fan-favorite YouTube Originals series which will end after its upcoming third season. Executive produced by Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan, the pair behind the 2001 cult classic Josie and the Pussycats, the series centers on Liza (Liza Koshy, My Little Pony: A New Generation), who plays a young woman struggling to make ends meet by working for an app that offers odd jobs. The comedy comes from her circle of friends back home, but also from her interactions with a wide variety of odd characters who want to hire her to do everything from cleaning their garage to standing in line to purchase a trendy snack.

In the third season, Liza is back at it with her roomies and best friends Harlow (Kimiko Glenn) and Oliver (Travis Coles) as the three of them try their best to level up into adulthood. The trio moves into a new apartment and tries to figure out what’s next in their careers and relationships.

You can see the trailer below.

Created by Koshy, Kaplan, and Elfont, Liza on Demand debuted on YouTube in 2018. It features Parks and Recreation star Jim O’Heir as a recurring guest, and has seen visiting guest stars like The Suicide Squad‘s Flula Borg and The Office‘s Kate Flannery during the life of its series.

“I like casting people like that, who do a bunch of procedurals and stuff,” Kaplan said in a recent interview with ComicBook’s Russ Burlingame. “Recently, we cast Lance Reddick – this was before he did John Wick – to play a part on the show Mary + Jane that we did. He was this really intense director of a rehab facility, and he was so funny. And then he started turning up in all these comedies. There’s another guy, James Moses Black, who we just cast in Liza on Demand. He does a lot of drama, and he’s hilarious.”

The third and final season of Liza on Demand will launch on YouTube beginning on October 13, 2021.