Zack Snyder Debunks Justice League 2 & 3 Rumors

When Warner Bros. first announced that Zack Snyder would direct Justice League, the plan at the time was reportedly to film two movies back-to-back. But as the studio and filmmaker scrambled to address criticisms of Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and two-part mega-movies fell out of fashion and started making less money, cooler heads prevailed and the decision was made that Justice League would be filmed and released as a single movie. Then, Snyder had a family tragedy and stepped away from the film. He was replaced by Joss Whedon for ostensibly minor reshoots, and the rest is history.

With Snyder now back in the director's chair for Zack Snyder's Justice League, his chance to make right what he perceives went wrong with the Whedon cut of the movie, fans of course want to know whether Snyder could end up doing more with the characters. That question got louder and more urgent recently, as a number of DC Films characters are rumored to appear in the Snyder Cut, whether or not they showed up in the theatrical version of Justice League. But according to Snyder, the answer is no.

"I don't have any expectation that there would be more movies than this," Snyder told Ping Pong Flix, in one of a number of interviews he has done with some of his most vocal supporters on their social media channels. "If that happened, that would be amazing -- but that bridge is far away. Frankly I'm cool."

Snyder said that whether or not he personally directs another DC film, he's excited to see movies succeeding using the characters that he helped to cast and shape during the early days of the DC film universe.

"Listen, you have Wonder Woman, you have Aquaman, you have this new Flash movie. All of these are branches from a tree that I planted a long time ago," Snyder explained. "I couldn't be prouder, I couldn't be more excited about what's happening with Wonder Woman 1984. It's amazing, those talented people. Patty is a genius and Gal is the greatest Wonder Woman ever. Any time those guys add a chapter to the world, it's great, but for me, I have a very singular vision of how my track is supposed to go."