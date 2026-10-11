Zodiac Report Is Good and Bad News for Agents of Shield Fans Hoping for a MCU Reunion

Marvel shed some light on a new series at NYCC this weekend, and despite initial excitement, it’s drawing mixed reactions from fans. While some are thrilled about new stories featuring all-new (to the screen) characters, others who hoped Zodiac would actually be a revival of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and their favorite characters from that series are growing increasingly disappointed as more information about the new show comes out, especially with new reports from industry insiders, as well as a statement from Marvel Television chief Brad Winderbaum himself.

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Over the weekend, insider Caleb Williams, better known as KnightGambit on X, tweeted that Zodiac isn’t planned to be a revival of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but is going to be entirely its own thing, centering on the criminal group that modeled itself after the twelve signs of the zodiac. That isn’t to say that some characters from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. won’t be showing up, though—the villain at the center of Zodiac will likely be Jake Fury, Nick Fury’s brother, and his connection to this crime syndicate.

Zodiac Deserves to Be Its Own Story, Instead of a Continuation

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When one fan asked if Zodiac was simply a continuation of a previous story, Alex Perez from Cosmic Circus responded, “No. Nothing of the sort. AoS fans should be happy because it will feature the continuation of some of these characters, but this show is still its own thing.” So it seems that existing fans have something to look forward to with the return of some characters, and speculation about who might appear is already beginning. One fan posited, “I’m guessing Daisy, Mack, Yo-Yo, and LMD Coulson are the ones returning, because Fitz-Simmons got their perfect happy ending, as did Melinda!” Some are questioning whether Chloe Bennet, who played Daisy Johnson, will return, or whether any of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars will come back as main characters. “If this is true, I’m guessing it’s not as main characters because I don’t see how Chloe Bennet would be a lead in 2 TV shows that shoot at near enough the same time in 2 different countries,” said one fan.

New fans, or those looking for stories that have yet to be brought to the screen, also have something to look forward to: Zodiac, while featuring a few glimpses of fan favorites, will be its own story. Little else is known about the show beyond the Easter Eggs in the title card and the fact that it’s slated to air in 2028, but it seems ready to bring new faces to the MCU. There’s plenty of content from the comics that would make for a great series, depending on the route that the studio wants to take, but anything from how the group came together to how Jake Fury becomes Scorpio to the changing of power between the signs would make for a fantastic first season.