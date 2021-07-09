Black Panther Debuts in New Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends Clip (Exclusive)

✖

Everyone loves Spider-Man, and for good reason. He's got cool powers, a fun personality, and a slick costume. Most of all though he's a great friend, and that's why other heroes from the Marvel Universe love to team up with him. You can see that in action thanks to Disney Junior's new animated series Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, and in the lead up to the big premiere Disney is releasing some delightful new animated shorts, and we've got an exclusive look at one of the shorts, which features the debut of none other than Black Panther.

The new animated shorts are titled Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends and will introduce fans and families to the characters taking a role in the series. That includes Peter Parker, Gwent Stacy, and Miles Morales, as well as Black Panther, and you can check out his big debut in the video above.

Black Panther will make his debut in the final short of the series, and will premiere on Monday, July 12th at 9:25 AM EST/PST on Disney Channel and 7:25 PM EST/PST on Disney Junior.

The short is titled Road Raging Rhino and will feature Spider-Man and Black Panther attempting to enjoy their day off at the park when Rhino shows up and cause chaos and destruction, all in the search of prizes to steal.

The 11 Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends shorts will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, July 21st, and the Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends series will simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior at 9 AM EST/PST. It will also be available on Disney+ shortly after it airs.

You can find the official description below.

"Premiering FRIDAY, AUG. 6, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT), Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends is the first full-length Marvel series for preschoolers. The series follows Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales and their adventures as the young heroes team up with Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. The series voice cast includes Benjamin Valic (Sonic the Hedgehog) as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo (Disney Junior's The Chicken Squad) as Gwen Stacy and Jakari Fraser (Ben Is Back) as Miles Morales"

Are you excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments!