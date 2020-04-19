WWE Superstars React to Getting Released From Company
WWE announced back on Wednesday that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it would be going through a series of cost-cutting measures that included either firing or furloughing various wrestlers, backstage producers, writers, announcers, coaches and on-air personality. By Sunday a whopping 33 active wrestlers had been released, sending shockwaves throughout the professional wrestling industry. Many of them took to social media in the days that followed to give their reactions on being cut from the company, with many of them thanking everyone for the time they had working in WWE while also preparing for what they plan to do next.
Check out the reactions of every released WWE Superstar in the list below. You can see a full list of every WWE employee who was either fired or furloughed (not counting the employees from WWE Headquarters who were let go) this week here.
Rusev
Thank you All, Rusev out!— Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020
Kurt Angle
I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
FYI - Luke Gallows says he wasn’t fired from WWE .......... he just requested an 18-year leave of absence so he can make his big return in his 50s. pic.twitter.com/KwJSSpznCN— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 19, 2020
Lio Rush
The journey has been such an emotional rollercoaster ride. #WWE UNIVERSE, I will be ok! The grind is all I’ve known. I AM NOT AFRAID 💪🏾💯. #LioRush. Music by @WrestleAndFlow . Video by @Xavierthefilmm1— Lio (@itsLioRush) April 18, 2020
Business Inquires - ContactmusicbyLio@Gmail.com pic.twitter.com/uyip5aRBWR
Zack Ryder
The only thing I wanted to do in life was wrestle. I’m grateful I spent 14 years living my dream in WWE. Thanks to my fans & everyone who believed in me. As I was getting released, I was looking at this photo & smiling. I’m #AlwayzReady & beyond excited for the future. #NotThere pic.twitter.com/uKRVK7FboI— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 15, 2020
For wrestling events and signings, please direct all inquires to BookMattCardona@gmail.com. This way everything is in one place for when life goes back to “normal.”
For interview/media requests, please contact MattCardonaMedia@gmail.com#AlwayzReady #NotThere pic.twitter.com/fALwQngEMX— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 17, 2020
Curt Hawkins
Last time I got fired I had a really funny tweet in response to it. Doesn’t really feel appropriate today. I will say this, a lot of very talented ppl lost their jobs today and out of this disaster the PRO WRESTLING community will rise stronger than ever! 🤘🏻— Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 15, 2020
What a week it has been. While I’m so grateful for my family’s health, the Coronavirus has impacted the economy and now, my family • We’re having a baby in 2 months and I just can’t believe I’m bringing a child into this world at a time like this • A newborn symbolizes new beginnings, something I’m now looking forward to more then ever • Thank you to everyone for your love and support during this bizarre time. One thing I’ve taken from this, my husband and my family are so very loved and respected❤️ I wish everyone good health and that we stop the spread of this virus. We will rise up and we will be OK, we have no choice *link in bio* • • • • • • • • #family #love #together #stayhome #wrestlerwife #girlmom #familytime #proudwife #30weekspregnant #pregnancy #iloveyou
Drake Maverick
My immediate thoughts.@WWE @WWENXT #WWE #NXT @TripleH @ShawnMichaels #Cruiserweight pic.twitter.com/Afw58V7eo1— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) April 15, 2020
I am not done yet. https://t.co/5NwvOppUuU— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) April 16, 2020
EC3
ec3 character synopsis— essential character III (@therealec3) April 15, 2020
Created by a perfect storm of frustration, angst, restraint, solitude and the sense of losing everything, the character of ec3 forced himself to consider the inconceivable.
That he was defeated. pic.twitter.com/63vA5avDgg
I will not copy and paste a motivational quote. — essential character III (@therealec3) April 16, 2020
I will not make proclamations about a future that is uncertain, not only for an industry, but a planet as a whole.
I am not a victim. I am not the first, I will not be the last.
pic.twitter.com/3R89iJCtRI
No. I will not do your podcast.— essential character III (@therealec3) April 17, 2020
No. I will not do an interview for your website.
No. I am not interested in doing your autograph signing in eight months.
For the first time, in a long time...
I control the narrative now.
#FreeEC3 pic.twitter.com/VibQjmXbta
You are becoming who you are supposed to be.— essential character III (@therealec3) April 17, 2020
Good luck to @wwemaverick in the #cwc.
You have been warned.
#FreeEC3 pic.twitter.com/5HM7YltOpO
Sarah Logan
Mike & Maria Kanellis
Yes I just had a baby 9 weeks ago, yes my husband was released, yes I was a debit in a ledger for WWE that no longer exists, during a recession and a pandemic, is life not fair? You are damn right! It isn’t. Still doesn’t matter. Diapers to change. And Milk to buy. #milkmoney pic.twitter.com/sC4SkAUXsP— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) April 16, 2020
I LOVE YOU ALL 🙏🏻❤️ #WWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/l6lQz1ynEn— Miracle (@RealMikeBennett) April 15, 2020
No Way Jose
Love you all 💜💜 #ThankYou @WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1elDFcDygO— Levis ⁷ (@WWENoWayJose) April 15, 2020
Eric Young
Thanks for all the kind words everyone! It’s hard to explain what they mean to me so I won’t even try. Know it is appreciated more than you could ever know! EXCITED ABOUT THE POSSIBILITIES! EXCITED ABOUT MY CHOICES! EXCITED TO RIGHT OTHERS WRONGS! #WORLDCLASSMANIAC #PASSION #LOVE #FREEDOM #RESPECT
Deonna Purrazzo
The people closest to me know this is something I’ve been struggling with wanting for the better part of the last year.
Happy to say I gave this journey my best and MORE excited for the future! ❤️— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) April 15, 2020
Dan Matha
Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of u. From the 🌎 getting locked down, too getting ejected through my 🚘 window and then being released by the Wwe. It’s been a wild, I mean WILD 21 days. Tune in to my IGlive at 1 & I’ll Drop all the details ur little ❤️ could desire. pic.twitter.com/uux5l9TTJa— Dan Matha (@Dorian_Mak) April 19, 2020
MJ Jenkins
Covid-19 has been devastating for me & my family. My brother in law; who was my legal guardian passed away to Covid-19.
Today, Covid-19 stripped me of my dream job. Feels like life is being sucked from me.
Thank you to everyone that has reached out. Be safe and stay strong.💞— MJ Jenkins (@RealMJJenkins_) April 15, 2020
Fit Finlay
To everyone on Gods green earth. Thank you for the kind words. I’ve been doing this for 46 years(Wrestling)I pray you all get through this and we can share a hug and drink again. Stay healthy. (SD)— Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 15, 2020
To all my friends,fans. And family. This is a crazy time and I want to say thanks to @WWEUniverse and everyone I’ve ever shared ring time with, working with or teaching. Stay safe. Especially to all the amazing girls (women) I’ve had the honor to work with. Stay safe y’all.— Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 15, 2020
Shane Helms
Thanks everyone for all the great messages. I truly believe that this is just temporary. There are many people in this world in far worse situations than I am, so please don’t worry about me too much. I’ll always be The Hurricane and I’m always just a tweet away. Love you all!— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 15, 2020
Lance Storm
My best to all who, like me, lost their jobs today. To those still on the job, hold down the fort for us. It was my pleasure to work with you all these past 4 month. I hope we will all get a chance to work together again. Stay strong, stay safe.— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 15, 2020
Serena Deeb
Aiden English
