Adam Cole Sent to Hospital for Injury After AEW Dynamite

It appeared that AEW star Adam Cole sustained an injury during tonight's AEW Dynamite main event and a report from Fightful states that Cole has been taken to the hospital as a result. The injury seems to have taken place when Cole ran out to root MJF on at ringside, which did ultimately work for MJF. Unfortunately, it appears that when Cole jumped off the ramp to the floor he did something to his ankle or leg, as he was clearly limping after the fall and had to keep the pressure off that foot. Cole still completed the segment, and MJF would end up winning the match and retaining his Title. Hopefully, Cole is okay, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

On Twitter Sapp wrote, "AEW sources claim Adam Cole is at the hospital for an injury sustained at the end of AEW Dynamite. It appeared to happen when he jumped to the ringside area. He was seen limping after."

AEW sources claim Adam Cole is at the hospital for an injury sustained at the end of AEW Dynamite.



It appeared to happen when he jumped to the ringside area. He was seen limping after. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 21, 2023

As you can see in the video below, Cole jumps off the stage to the floor and lands on his feet, but when he goes to get up you can see he is favoring his left leg. He also has to grab the ring post to help swing himself around.

Did Adam Cole injure himself running? What’s weird night of injuries pic.twitter.com/PbCpUszhJV — Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) September 21, 2023

Cole finished the segment but was reportedly taken to the hospital after, and hopefully, it's nothing serious. Cole and MJF have been at the center of AEW's most entertaining storyline as of late, and fans want nothing more than to see both stars healthy and doing what they do best. We wish Cole all the best.

Cole helped MJF in more ways than one, as in addition to giving the Champion some much-needed encouragement and energy Cole also helped MJF in a more direct way. MJF was able to survive Joe's vicious attacks, but he turned the tide when Cole threw him a chain. MJF choked Joe out with the chain and retained his AEW World Championship, and while Joe wasn't happy about losing, he did extend his hand to MJF.

Fans have truly enjoyed watching the evolving story and friendship between MJF and Cole, who started out as enemies but were forced to team up in the Blind Eliminator Tournament. They would go on to become a fan-favorite team and have been endlessly entertaining ever since, and would even win the ROH Tag Team Championships at All In. Though a betrayal has been teased several times, neither one can go through with it, and as a result, the popularity of the team continues to grow.

We'll keep you updated as AEW releases more information, and we wish Cole a speedy recovery.