Jon Moxley Loses the AEW International Championship in Shocking Fashion at AEW Grand Slam

Jon Moxley's AEW International Championship reign ended in shocking fashion at AEW Grand Slam on Wednesday night. Just 18 days after he ended Orange Cassidy's record-breaking title reign at All Out, Moxley lost the title to Rey Fenix after the masked luchador nailed him with consecutive sit-out piledrives. The loss puts The Blackpool Combat Club at 0-2 on the evening, as Claudio Castagnoli dropped the ROH World Championship to Eddie Kingston at the start of the show.

The win gives Fenix his first title as a singles competitor since joining AEW and brings the title back to Death Triangle for the first time since Pac became the inaugural champion last summer. Will Fenix have to eventual his title against "The Bastard?" And how long before he has to stand across the ring once again from his brother and tag partner, Penta El Zero Miedo? Tell us your predictions in the comments!

Was Jon Moxley Hurt During His Match at AEW Grand Slam?

Shortly after the match ended, there was growing speculation that Moxley suffered an injury and called an audible on the match's finish for Fenix to pick up the win. Ringside medical trainers attended to him as soon as the match was over, though the commentary team noted he left under his own power. Stay tuned for more updates.

At start when Fenix dove off ramp onto Moxley I saw Mox's head bounce off the ground. From then on he looked like he was only half home. A few other blows to the head that followed. Hope he is ok. #AEWDynamite — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) September 21, 2023

The slo-mo of that Moxley/Fenix finish looks like Mox may have hit his head on the way down. Hope he’s alright. pic.twitter.com/UmjFvOzlgW — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 21, 2023

Something went wrong there. Rick Knox didn't count the three. Fenix did a second piledriver for the win. Made for an awkward moment, which is why a lot of promotions have refs call it as a "shoot" with pins.



Doc Sampson checked on Moxley after. Hopefully he's okay — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 21, 2023

AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2023 Card

AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed vs. The Dark Order

The Acclaimed vs. The Dark Order ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony) vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks)

Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony) vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks) Darby Allin & Sting vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

Orange Cassidy, Hook & Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

The Kingdom vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous vs. The Best Friends (ROH Tag Title match at WrestleDream)

Julia Hart vs. Sky Blue

Santana in Action

AEW Collision Card (Sept. 23, 2023)

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)

FTR vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks (Texas Death Match)

Jay White vs. Andrade El Idolo

Rob Van Dam in action

AEW WrestleDream 2023 Card