Jon Moxley Loses the AEW International Championship in Shocking Fashion at AEW Grand Slam

Rey Fenix brought Jon Moxley's title reign to an end at just 18 days!

By Connor Casey

Jon Moxley's AEW International Championship reign ended in shocking fashion at AEW Grand Slam on Wednesday night. Just 18 days after he ended Orange Cassidy's record-breaking title reign at All Out, Moxley lost the title to Rey Fenix after the masked luchador nailed him with consecutive sit-out piledrives. The loss puts The Blackpool Combat Club at 0-2 on the evening, as Claudio Castagnoli dropped the ROH World Championship to Eddie Kingston at the start of the show. 

The win gives Fenix his first title as a singles competitor since joining AEW and brings the title back to Death Triangle for the first time since Pac became the inaugural champion last summer. Will Fenix have to eventual his title against "The Bastard?" And how long before he has to stand across the ring once again from his brother and tag partner, Penta El Zero Miedo? Tell us your predictions in the comments! 

Was Jon Moxley Hurt During His Match at AEW Grand Slam?

Shortly after the match ended, there was growing speculation that Moxley suffered an injury and called an audible on the match's finish for Fenix to pick up the win. Ringside medical trainers attended to him as soon as the match was over, though the commentary team noted he left under his own power. Stay tuned for more updates.

AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2023 Card

  • AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed vs. The Dark Order
  • ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony) vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks)
  • Darby Allin & Sting vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus
  • Orange Cassidy, Hook & Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker
  • The Kingdom vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous vs. The Best Friends (ROH Tag Title match at WrestleDream)
  • Julia Hart vs. Sky Blue
  • Santana in Action

AEW Collision Card (Sept. 23, 2023)

  • AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)
  • Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks (Texas Death Match)
  • Jay White vs. Andrade El Idolo
  • Rob Van Dam in action

AEW WrestleDream 2023 Card

  • Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. 
  • AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. Aussie Open
  • "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland
  • Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kota Ibushi (Rumored)
