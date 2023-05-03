AEW All In: London Already Doubled Company's Attendance Record

The independent wrestling pay-per-view that inspired the launch of All Elite Wrestling is being resurrected under the AEW banner. AEW is venturing across the pond for its United Kingdom debut this August and will be hosting AEW ALL IN: London from Wembley Stadium. When AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement this past April, the reaction from fans was full of both excitement and hesitation. This event would represent the company's first stadium show, something fans have clamored for since AEW's inception, but it also had the tall order of running from the 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium.

Pre-sale sign-ups and the pre-sales themselves squashed much of those fears, as AEW had reportedly already sold 35,000 tickets as of Tuesday afternoon. Khan updated that number on Wednesday, revealing that AEW has sold over 43,000 tickets for AEW ALL IN: London.

"Thanks to our great fans, only 32 hours into the pre-sale for #AEWAllIn London, we've already sold over 43,000 tickets for over £4.5M ($5.7M), before general on-sale has even begun, with more great seats going onsale soon!" Khan wrote on Twitter. "Let's celebrate on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT!"

Tuesday's number already made AEW ALL IN: London the highest attendance in the company's history, but Khan's update officially makes it double the previous record. Before this, AEW's highest attendance came at Arthur Ashe Stadium's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in September 2021, which drew 20,177 fans.

This number also means AEW ALL IN: London will have a higher attendance than any single-branded WCW event. The now-defunct wrestling titan's biggest house came at a Georgia Dome episode of WCW Monday Nitro, drawing 41,412 fans. WCW's series of co-branded shows with New Japan Pro Wrestling all eclipsed 50,000 fans, with the highest coming in a North Korean event that held over 170,000 people.

Regardless of the final crowd, AEW stars are buzzing at the opportunity to be part of such a historic show.

"I haven't performed in the UK in years. And then to be on one of the biggest stages you can get over there, Wembley Stadium, it's just a very wild opportunity," AEW star Saraya said recently. "It does have that WrestleMania 1 vibe where this is something really special. I feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of history."

AEW returns to television tonight when AEW Dynamite airs on TBS at 8 PM ET.