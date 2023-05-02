AEW All In: London Shatters Company Ticket Record on Pre-Sale

All Elite Wrestling is going ALL IN. Five years after the pay-per-view that helped birth Tony Khan's wrestling promotion took place, AEW is adopting the ALL IN name for its United Kingdom debut. AEW ALL IN: London will emanate from Wembley Stadium, making it AEW's largest venue to date, as previous record crowds at Chiago's United Center and New York City's Arthur Ashe Stadium capped around 20,000. With Wembley able to hold up to 90,000 fans, AEW has the potential to quadruple its previous attendance record if the stadium is opened up completely and all tickets are sold.

While the event has yet to completely sell out, AEW ALL IN: London has already shattered the company's ticket sale record. On just pre-sales alone, AEW sold 35,000 tickets for AEW ALL IN: London. This is an astronomical increase from AEW's previous attendance record, which was 20,177 at Arthur Ashe Stadium for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in September 2021. General tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 5th.

AEW ALL IN: London comes at the tail end of what promises to be a massive summer for the young pro wrestling company. AEW kicks off its big sunny stretch in Las Vegas later this month for AEW Double or Nothing, the fifth installment of the promotion's inaugural event. The following month, AEW heads to Toronto for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a crossover event with New Japan Pro Wrestling that is rumored to include massive matchups like Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay. AEW tours throughout July and early August as normal for AEW Dynamite as well as the reported AEW Collision, a new Saturday show that will be built around a returning CM Punk. Just one week after AEW ALL IN: London goes down, AEW returns to Chicago for AEW ALL OUT, and if it follows the same schedule as 2021 and 2022, AEW could be hitting Arthur Ashe once more for AEW Grand Slam shortly after that.

AEW ALL IN: London goes down on August 27th.