Former WWE Partner Running Event During AEW ALL IN: London Weekend

All Elite Wrestling is coming to the United Kingdom, and the young promotion is going all in. AEW President Tony Khan announced that his promotion would host its UK debut, AEW ALL IN: London, from the historic Wembley Stadium, the country's most famous venue. While tickets have yet to go on sale, AEW ALL IN: London is shaping up to be AEW's largest event ever, as selling out just half of Wembley Stadium would still double the company's current record attendance (20,177 in Arthur Ashe Stadium [September 2021]). Buzz has already cemented this show as an event, and local promotions are looking to capitalize on the hype.

DEFY Wrestling has announced a "double bill" in collaboration with PROGRESS Wrestling. DEFY: The Splendid & the Vile will run alongside PROGRESS: It's Clobberin' Time! on Saturday, August 26th inside The Electric Ballroom in Camden, London.

Both DEFY and PROGRESS have cemented themselves as powerhouses within the independent circuit. DEFY mainly operates out of Seattle while PROGRESS travels across the United Kingdom. Top AEW stars like Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland have long called DEFY their indie home. PROGRESS has helped put WWE's Pete Dunne and NJPW's Will Ospreay on the map.

PROGRESS's unofficial union with AEW is noteworthy given the promotion's history with WWE. The strong-style company had a working relationship with the global leader in sports-entertainment for over six years, as a number of PROGRESS shows were made available to stream on the WWE Network. The two officially ended their working relationship earlier this year.

"First of all, we want to say thank you to the WWE for a fantastic six year relationship and we wish them all the very best for the future," PROGRESS co-owners Martyn Best and Lee McAteer said in a statement this past January. "We are very excited for what the future now holds for PROGRESS Wrestling and we are currently in discussions with several high profile streaming platforms. We would also like to say thank you to all of the fans for their support in 2022, our comeback year and for their continued support and with Sunday's show marking the first not to be aired on the WWE Network for many years, we hope to see a great audience to watch an action packed show filled with our awesome talent."

