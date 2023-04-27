AEW Confirms ALL IN: London and ALL OUT Plans

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its biggest stretch of months in the company's short history. AEW is currently building to AEW Double or Nothing, the annual May pay-per-view that is often championed as their flagship event. In the immediate weeks following AEW Double or Nothing, AEW is reportedly set to introduce a third weekly show to its broadcast calendar, AEW Collision. The launch of that show will reportedly coincide with the return of CM Punk and will happen in the midst of the second annual Owen Hart Cup tournament and on the road to AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. After that, AEW gears up for its biggest show ever: AEW ALL IN: London live from Wembley Stadium.

AEW made the blockbuster announcement earlier this month, revealing that they would be venturing to the historic 90,000 seat venue for their United Kingdom debut. With AEW ALL IN: London scheduled for the final Sunday of August, one week before AEW ALL OUT typically takes place, many assumed that the Wembley Stadium show would replace the Chicago-based pay-per-view on AEW's calendar.

As confirmed by AEW Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President Megha Parekh, that is not the case.

"I'm excited just to go back [to London]. We'll have to come back here for All Out the week after but it should be really fun," Parekh told A2theK Wrestling Show. "I'm most excited to see a wrestling ring in the middle of Wembley Stadium."

This raises a number of questions regarding AEW's broadcast plans for the two shows. The company typically runs pay-per-views once per quarter, with the closest gap between priced events coming last summer when AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door aired one month after AEW Double or Nothing. Some rumors have indicated that AEW ALL IN: London will be streamed on Max, the renamed HBO Max streaming service, which would still have it behind a paywall but that price being a Max subscription rather than the usual $49.99 pay-per-view price tag.

Outside of cost, how AEW builds to these respective events will be noteworthy. Even if AEW ALL IN: London is treated like a television special, akin to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam or AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, the company will likely look to be unique matches on each event. This could mean some talent only work one of the two events.

Stay tuned for updates on AEW ALL IN: London and AEW ALL OUT.