AEW: Top Free Agent to Speak With Tony Khan Soon, Wants to Work All In

A Kota Ibushi officially parted ways with New Japan Pro-Wrestling back in February and made his long-awaited return to in-ring action over WrestleMania Weekend. As a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and Wrestle Kingdom main eventer, he's currently one of the hottest free agents on the market. But while his connections to AEW are numerous, Ibushi has previously stated he wants to launch a wrestling school in Japan before signing with a major US-based promotion.

However, Ibushi seemed to change his tune in a new interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, emphasizing that he plans to talk with AEW President Tony Khan soon and wants to be involved in AEW's All In event at Wembley Stadium this August.

Kota Ibushi told me why he should be at ALL IN:



“I think something super special is needed. Especially if you want to fill out every seat. I believe I'm the essence that's necessary & my mental and physical state is the strongest it has ever been so I'm very confident about it” pic.twitter.com/eDluGHw1ev — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) April 19, 2023

"Recently, Kenny and I have been talking about things other than games. For example, are your knees okay? Or is your shoulder okay? Also I hope to be in contact with Tony soon," Ibushi said.

"All In is taking place in Wembley Stadium come August right? Perhaps if I could face Chris Jericho or Hangman Page in a singles match or with the Golden Elite. Maybe the Golden (Lovers)...," he added. "I think something super special is needed. Especially if you want to fill out every seat. I believe I'm the essence that's necessary & my mental and physical state is the strongest it has ever been so I'm very confident about it."

Khan has openly confirmed AEW's interest in Ibushi, telling Busted Open Radio back in February — "There's a lot of great free agents in the world of pro wrestling but certainly Kota Ibushi is a great talent. When you have a name like that, everybody in the world of pro wrestling would be very fortunate to have in their promotion. I really wanted to work with him in the past so I think that's something we'd certainly have to consider."

