AEW ALL IN: Wembley Stadium Pre-Sale Registrations Indicate Massive Crowd

Five years ago, Cody Rhodes took that bet. When a prominent wrestling journalist claimed that Ring of Honor would not be able to draw 10,000 fans, Rhodes got to work alongside the Young Bucks to birth ALL IN, the largest independent wrestling show ever produced. Combined with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom match earlier that year, ALL IN inspired Tony Khan to create AEW, a still-young promotion that has skyrocketed to becoming the second-largest wrestling company in the world today. This year, AEW is resurrecting that pay-per-view name for a show that will emanate from an even larger "bet on yourself" venue: Wembley Stadium.

At 90,000 seats, Wembley is over four times the size of AEW's biggest attendance to date (20,177 at Arthur Ashe Stadium for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2021). While many have cast doubt on AEW's ability to sell out the venue, early signs point to the company drawing a massive crowd for AEW ALL IN: London.

PWInsider reports that AEW has "exceeded 50,000 pre-sale registrations" for AEW ALL IN: London online ticket sales. Pre-sale registrations do not guarantee that the person signing up will purchase a ticket, but these numbers emphasize that the interest alone is there.

"The UK is one of the most important markets in professional wrestling, and AEW is coming in hot as the number one wrestling company in the UK on television," Khan said in the ALL IN press release. "We want our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there's no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW's history. This April also marks 100 years of Warner Bros. and 100 years of Wembley Stadium – it's a fitting time to come together for 'AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.'"

AEW ALL IN: London takes place in the middle of what will be the company's busiest summer yet. AEW first hits Las Vegas at the end of May for AEW Double or Nothing then ventures north to Toronto for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door the following month. As of this writing, AEW All Out is set for Chicago one week after AEW ALL IN: London goes down.

The AEW ALL IN: London pre-sale begins on May 2nd and tickets open up to the general public on May 5th.