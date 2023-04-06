Will AEW: ALL IN London Replace All Out? Top Talent Responds

All Elite Wrestling is heading overseas. Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite saw AEW President Tony Khan make his long-awaited "very important announcement," which he revealed to be that the company would be venturing to Wembley Stadium for AEW: ALL INLondon. This historic show brings back the now-iconic name and logo of the 2018 independent wrestling pay-per-view ALL IN, an event that inspired the launch of AEW. Beyond that, AEW: ALL IN London represents the first time that the company will run a show in the United Kingdom, and it will come inside the biggest venue that they have ever utilized. That said, the timing of AEW: ALL IN London has raised some eyebrows.

AEW: ALL IN London is scheduled for Sunday, August 27th, just one week before the company was expected to hold AEW All Out in Chicago. While some have speculated that ALL IN will replace All Out this year, former AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens offered some clarity when asked social media.

"No!" Bowens wrote to a fan asking about the possible replacement. "This is All In, the following week is All Out."

This seemingly confirms that the two will remain separate shows, which would mean that AEW will run the most amount of pay-per-views in its short history this year. From 2019 until 2021, AEW held just four premium events, adding a fifth in the form of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door to the calendar last year. AEW has only run AEW Revolution so far in 2023, but the company also has AEW Double or Nothing, AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, AEW All Out, AEW: ALL IN London, and AEW Full Gear remaining on its calendar.

Beyond their busy pay-per-view schedule, AEW would potentially have three of their biggest shows of the year all within one month if this holds true. AEW: ALL IN London is set to run from the 90,000 seat Wembley Stadium on August 27th, AEW All Out is expected to emanate from the 23,500 seat United Center the following week, and AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is typically held at the 23,700 seat Arthur Ashe Stadium in late September.

Regardless of what potential shake-ups await AEW's calendar come late summer, Khan is looking forward to August's UK debut.

"The UK is one of the most important markets in professional wrestling, and AEW is coming in hot as the number one wrestling company in the UK on television," Khan said. "We want our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there's no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW's history. This April also marks 100 years of Warner Bros. and 100 years of Wembley Stadium – it's a fitting time to come together for 'AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.'"

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on AEW: ALL IN London.