Chris Jericho Calls Out AEW: All In London Critics

AEW is embarking on its biggest event to date at Wembley Stadium later this year, and it's driven up a conversation regarding what will be looked at as a success. The event is AEW: All In London, and with a capacity of 90,000, will be the largest event AEW has ever run. AEW's attendance record is currently at 20,177, which was Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium, so even if the stadium is half full, it will soar past that total. There have been some detractors since the announcement, and Chris Jericho had a message for all those who are being critical of the move and proclaimed the event a failure before it has even happened.

On Twitter Jericho wrote, "Makes me laugh when critics already proclaim @aew #AllIn at @wembleystadium a failure. Nobody has ANY idea how many tickets we will sell...except the fact checkers & promoters who've done their research. Once again, I expect a shitload of loudmouths to have their mouths SHUT!"

"The UK is one of the most important markets in professional wrestling, and AEW is coming in hot as the number one wrestling company in the UK on television," Khan said in a press release shortly after the announcement. "We want our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there's no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW's history. This April also marks 100 years of Warner Bros. and 100 years of Wembley Stadium – it's a fitting time to come together for 'AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.'"

It is set to be a huge event for AEW and could be the start of more shows in this vein if successful. It's hard to imagine it won't be, and that's not even counting all the recent reports of a possible CM Punk return. All In London will likely be a huge success even without Punk, but if he's back for it, that show will crush in the ticket sales department.

All In also has a special place in AEW, as it was the event that would set the stage for what the company has become. All In was the first non-WWE show in the United States to bring in more than 10,000 fans, and since then the company has gone on to become a genuine rival to WWE, attracting top-tier talent and putting on major pay-per-views.

The latest to join their ranks was Jay White, who was actually reportedly in talks with WWE at one point but ended up choosing AEW. Today much of the dialogue around AEW has been around CM Punk, as a report states he wants to return to AEW and is willing to work with The Elite. He's also evidently offered up other plans if The Elite plan is a non-starter, and coupled with the fact that throughout all of this AEW hasn't let him go from the roster, it seems a return might actually happen at some point.

