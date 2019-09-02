Watch: Triple H Throws Down a Challenge to AEW and New Japan After NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

Triple H had a message for both All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling after Saturday’s NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff event — follow that.

“These guys and girls all came in here with a purpose tonight. There’s a lot of competition tonight, lot of things going on in the world,” Hunter said. “They wanted to show the world who they are, that this is their brand. We’re in their country. There’s other here in this country, they’re just renting their spot. This is theirs. They earned this spot, they’re taking this spot, they’re protective of this spot. And they’re going to show the world that they are NXT. They walked in here with a goal, and that goal was to say to the world when this was over, ‘Follow that.’ And they did it. So follow that, my friends.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Follow that my friends” – Triple H#NXTUKTakeOver pic.twitter.com/7aRfoxUt8o — Over The Top Rope (@Over_TheTopRope) August 31, 2019

The show, which took place at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, took place at the same time as New Japan’s Royal Quest event in London, England, and the same day as AEW’s All Out pay-per-view outside of Chicago, Illinois.

The highlights of the show included Cesaro defeating Ilja Dragunov in an open challenge match, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster win the NXT UK Tag Team Championships, Kay Lee Ray capture the NXT UK Women’s Championship and Walter successfully defend the NXT UK Championship in a brutal 42-minute match against former champion Tyler Bate.

Meanwhile in London, Kenta won the NEVER Openweight Championship from Tomohiro Ishii, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to win the British Heavyweight Championship and Kazuchika Okada retained the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki.

All Out closed out the wild day of wrestling with Chris Jericho becoming the first AEW World Champion in company history by beating “Hangman” Adam Page in the show’s main event.

Triple H’s subtle nod at AEW could be a sign of things to come. NXT and AEW are set to go head-to-head with two-hour weekly live shows beginning on Oct. 2, with NXT on the USA Network and AEW on TNT. Fans have started referring to the coming battle for viewers as the Wednesday Night Wars, a spiritual sequel to the famous WWF vs. WCW Monday Night Wars from 1995-2001.

However numerous wrestlers on both sides have come out saying that it’s not a “war.” NXT Champion Adam Cole explained why in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

“To me, I view it as a really exciting time to be a wrestling fan. I’ve this before so many times. There are so many different avenues and outlets for people to enjoy so many different types of wrestling, and I really do think one of the number one keys to the success of NXT is that we’ve been focused on making NXT the best show it possibly can be.

“… We’re going to continue to do what we’ve always done and that’s focus on making sure that NXT puts on the best show possible, not so much thinking about what everyone else is doing.”

NXT will get a head start on AEW, as its show is moving from the WWE Network to USA on Sept. 18.