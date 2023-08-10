AEW All In's Ticket Sales Just Surpassed an Iconic WWE Event

AEW's ticket sales for the upcoming All In pay-per-view continue to climb week by week. The latest numbers from WrestleTix have the total sale currently at 79,346, which puts it past WWE's SummerSlam 1992 event at the same venue with 79,127. That year's SummerSlam was not only WWE's first pay-per-view to take place outside of North America, but it stood as WWE's only major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom up until Clash at the Castle in 2022. All In has already surpassed that show in ticket sales (62,296) and quadrupled WWE's most recent UK pay-per-view, Money in the Bank 2023.

The show is shaping up to be another victory for Tony Khan, who recently responded to Paul Levesque referring to AEW as a "secondary promotion" during the American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes documentary.

"We certainly won't be the secondary promotion at All In. We're No. 1 in the UK, on TV and with a record gate," Khan told The Orlando Sentinel. "I have a lot of respect for Cody. I know these weren't his words, to be fair, but we're not secondary in a lot of markets — for the first time in a long time, WWE has been secondary in a lot of markets. ... I'm proud of where we're at and we're not taking a back seat to anybody."

AEW All In 2023 Card

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Adam Cole

MJF vs. Adam Cole AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

FTR vs. The Young Bucks AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya/Skye Blue vs. Britt Baker/The Bunny

Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya/Skye Blue vs. Britt Baker/The Bunny Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox (Coffin Match)

(Zero Hour Kickoff) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open

What's Left for the AEW All In Card?

With just over two weeks left before the show, a number of matches still need to be confirmed. Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay has been rumored for a while, Samoa Joe openly challenged CM Punk on last week's AEW Collision and Kenny Omega confirmed he'll announce his plans for the show next week. Champions like Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander and The House of Black and stars like "Hangman" Adam Page and the Blackpool Combat Club are all still waiting for matches as well.

What matches do you want to see get added to the show? Tell us your picks down in the comments!