AEW Dynamite Opens With One of Its Factions Breaking Up

This week's AEW Dynamite saw the Jericho Appreciation Society officially break up as every member gave their grievances to Chris Jericho. The cracks within the faction, which launched back in March 2022, started to form over the last few weeks as Jericho teased an alliance with Don Callis. Last wee's Dynamite saw Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita defeat Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, but only after Callis whacked Garcia with Jericho's baseball bat. The only member of the group who didn't tear into Jericho was Sammy Guevara, who was still wearing his old Inner Circle vest from Jericho's previous faction. He teased being there for Chris in the future, but only if "The Demo God" could prove he'd return to favor.

Jericho then told Callis backstage that he'd have an answer over whether or not he'd join Callis' "family" next week. There have been rumors that Jericho will face Will Ospreay at AEW's upcoming All In pay-per-view with Callis being involved in the match somehow.

Bryan Danielson Wants The Blackpool Combat Club to Never Break Up

In contrast to The JAS' demise, Bryan Danielson gave an interview with Sports Illustrated this week where he pushed for The Blackpool Combat Club — who feuded with the Jericho Appreciation Society for a good chunk of 2022 — to never split up.

"Our connection as a group feels real," Danielson said. "That's because it is. The story is we train together and we make each other better. The reality is that wrestling together, we do make each other better. Even when (William) Regal left, we didn't break. And he's still on our BCC group chat."

"I love this group," he added. "This should be a group that never breaks up. Mox and I have wrestled since the BCC started, we wrestled in the championship tournament [last fall]. That didn't cause any disturbances in the BCC. That's the story of the BCC. When the BCC loses, we'll shake hands and go back to training the next day."

AEW Dynamite Card (Aug. 9, 2023)

The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay

FTW Championship: Jack Perry vs. RVD
Lucha Bros. vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli)

Promo from MJF & Adam Cole

Jericho Appreciation Society "Mandatory Meeting"

AEW Collision Card (Aug. 12, 2023)

AEW World Trios Championships: The House of Black vs. CMFTR

Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez & Diamante

The Acclaimed in action



