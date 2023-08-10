AEW All In 2023 Card Updated After Tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW's biggest pay-per-view in the company's young history, All In, got a few more additions ahead of its Aug. 27 date at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The show's main event was already confirmed last week as MJF granted Adam Cole a shot at the AEW World Championship. Tonight's opening match saw the confirmation of another title bout that was teased on last week's AEW Collision as The Young Bucks accepted FTR's challenge for a tiebreaking third match with the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line.

As for the AEW Women's World Championship, a pair of matches will be held over the next week to determine who joins Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm in a four-way bout: Saraya vs. Skye Blue and Dr. Britt Baker vs. The Bunny. There's no word yet on what's in store for the TNT Championship, the AEW World Trios Championship, the TBS Championship or Orange Cassidy's record-setting reign as AEW International Champion.

Adam Cole & MJF Will Pull Double Duty at AEW All In

While Cole and Friedman already have plans for the show's main event, Cole pitched an interesting idea midway through Dynamite. Even though he and Max were unsuccessful in winning the AEW tag titles, he still feels the pair should have gold together and offered to challenge Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Championships during the Zero Hour kickoff show. Friedman agreed to the match, much to the frustration of Roderick Strong and his newfound allies, The Kingdom.

A grudge match was added to the card in the episode's penultimate segment as Darby Allin and Sting (returning from an injury he suffered a couple of months back) will take on Swerve Strickland and AR Fox. Tony Khan then added in a special Coffin Match stipulation.

As for more matches, CM Punk still needs to respond to Samoa Joe's challenge for a match at the event. Next week's Dynamite will also see Kenny Omega confirm with Jim Ross what he'll be doing during the show.

AEW All In 2023 Card