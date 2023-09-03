AEW All Out 2023: How Many Titles Will Change Hands Tonight?

AEW's All Out pay-per-view takes place tonight at the United Center in Chicago. Fresh off the news that the company has fired CM Punk, the young promotion will attempt to pull off running its second pay-per-view in as many weeks. Punk's firing forced the company to scrap its original idea for a "Real" World Championship main event, but there are still plenty of must-see matches in the lineup like Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship, Bryan Danielson returning from injury to face Ricky Starks in a Strap Match and Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

But how many championships will actually change hands on the show? BetOnline released its final betting odds for All Out over the weekend, which include the six booked championship matches. Let's take a closer look at those betting odds

AEW All Out Betting Odds

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (+150) vs. Jon Moxley (-200)

Orange Cassidy (+150) vs. Jon Moxley (-200) AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (-750) vs. Ruby Soho (+400)

Kris Statlander (-750) vs. Ruby Soho (+400) AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus (-140) vs. Darby Allin (+100)

Luchasaurus (-140) vs. Darby Allin (+100) AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed (-2000) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh (+700)

The Acclaimed (-2000) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh (+700) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole (-5000) vs. Dark Order (+1000)

MJF & Adam Cole (-5000) vs. Dark Order (+1000) ROH World TV Championship: Samoa Joe (-5000) vs. Shane Taylor (+1000)

A few things immediately stick out about these betting lines. Orange Cassidy is noticeably the only champion who is heading into the show as an underdog, but given the storyline of Cassidy's title reign has been all about him battling through injuries, it should come as no surprise that the three-time former AEW World Champion is favorited to win the match. The two ROH title matches are laughably one-sided, The Acclaimed aren't expected to lose their trios championships fresh off winning them at All In last weekend and Kris Statlander is expected to get at least one strong defense as TBS Champion on pay-per-view even though Ruby Soho is still hunting for her first title reign in the company.

Finally, there's the TNT Championship match. While Luchasaurus is technically the favorite, it's the closest call of the six title bouts. Darby Allin is always a strong choice to be a champion within the company, but there's still plenty of mileage to get out of Luchasaurus being champion while Christian Cage continues to parade around with the title as though he's its true owner.

AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)