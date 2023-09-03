AEW All Out 2023: How Many Titles Will Change Hands Tonight?
Orange Cassidy enters tonight's AEW All Out as the only underdog champion...
AEW's All Out pay-per-view takes place tonight at the United Center in Chicago. Fresh off the news that the company has fired CM Punk, the young promotion will attempt to pull off running its second pay-per-view in as many weeks. Punk's firing forced the company to scrap its original idea for a "Real" World Championship main event, but there are still plenty of must-see matches in the lineup like Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship, Bryan Danielson returning from injury to face Ricky Starks in a Strap Match and Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita.
But how many championships will actually change hands on the show? BetOnline released its final betting odds for All Out over the weekend, which include the six booked championship matches. Let's take a closer look at those betting odds
AEW All Out Betting Odds
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (+150) vs. Jon Moxley (-200)
- AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (-750) vs. Ruby Soho (+400)
- AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus (-140) vs. Darby Allin (+100)
- AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed (-2000) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh (+700)
- ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole (-5000) vs. Dark Order (+1000)
- ROH World TV Championship: Samoa Joe (-5000) vs. Shane Taylor (+1000)
A few things immediately stick out about these betting lines. Orange Cassidy is noticeably the only champion who is heading into the show as an underdog, but given the storyline of Cassidy's title reign has been all about him battling through injuries, it should come as no surprise that the three-time former AEW World Champion is favorited to win the match. The two ROH title matches are laughably one-sided, The Acclaimed aren't expected to lose their trios championships fresh off winning them at All In last weekend and Kris Statlander is expected to get at least one strong defense as TBS Champion on pay-per-view even though Ruby Soho is still hunting for her first title reign in the company.
Finally, there's the TNT Championship match. While Luchasaurus is technically the favorite, it's the closest call of the six title bouts. Darby Allin is always a strong choice to be a champion within the company, but there's still plenty of mileage to get out of Luchasaurus being champion while Christian Cage continues to parade around with the title as though he's its true owner.
AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley
- AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin
- AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho
- ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole ve. TBA
- ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor
- Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Bullet Club Gold vs. The Young Bucks & FTR
- Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
- Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks (Strap Match)
- (Zero Hour) AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal
- (Zero Hour) Over Budget Battle Royale
- (Zero Hour) Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue