AEW Collision: Former World Champion Returns From Injury, Gets Booked for AEW All Out 2023

AEW Collision opened this week with Tony Khan reiterating the news that CM Punk had been fired from the promotion. This was followed up by an emotional promo from Ricky Starks, clearly upset over the situation as he was reportedly originally set to face Punk in the main event of All Out for Punk's "Real" AEW World Championship. Starks then turned his attention to Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, still wanting the Strap Match against the Hall of Famer that he publicly offered earlier this week. Steamboat arrived and showed off the contract for the match, which read, "The Dragon" vs. Ricky Starks. The only problem for "Absolute" was that Steamboat wasn't the "Dragon" who'd be competing. Instead, it was going to be "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson.

The former world champion then arrived on the scene, revealing he had been cleared to return to action after suffering a broken arm against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door. Danielson will take on Starks in the aforementioned Strap Match at tomorrow's pay-per-view.

AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho

ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole ve. TBA

ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Bullet Club Gold vs. The Young Bucks & FTR

Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks (Strap Match)

Bryan Danielson Reflects on His Injury Against Okada

"He did an elbow drop to me off the top rope. It ended up breaking my arm. I wrestled another ten minutes with a broken arm, which the doctor said made it worse. That said, I find a certain joy in doing things that are hard," Danielson said on The Nikki and Brie Show last month regarding his injury. "Even though it probably caused me a little bit more damage, I got more value out of it that it happened versus if it had not happened."

"If I could take it back, I would wish my arm never got broken and that I'd be able to wrestle at All In in Wembley," Danielson continued. "It's going to be one of the biggest wrestling crowds in history and I don't get to take part in it because my arm is still healing. Despite that, and I wouldn't ask for my arm to be broken if I could do it over again, but because it did happen and I couldn't control it, it almost gave more meaning to how I felt about the match itself. When you put yourself in an uncomfortable position or you do something and it's uncomfortable and you keep doing it, it's not like, 'Yay, I did it.' It's, 'Can I do this?' For example, while fasting or wrestling with a broken arm, can I do this and keep a good attitude while being in pain, while being starving? Those are things I think to myself when things are happening."