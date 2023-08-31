AEW Fills Out All Out's Card on AEW Dynamite

AEW's attempt at running pay-per-views on back-to-back weekends will continue this Sunday with the All Out event at the United Center in Chicago. Only five matches had been confirmed for the show as of Wednesday morning, but the company managed to add in a few more during AEW Dynamite tonight at the NOW Arena. It was reported on Wednesday afternoon that the company initially wanted CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks for the "Real" AEW World Championship in the show's main event, but Punk was hit with a suspension this week after a backstage incident with Jack Perry at Sunday's All In event.

As for the new matches, The Young Bucks will team up with FTR to face all four members of Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson & The Gunns) in an eight-man tag bout, Samoa Joe will defend his ROH World Television Championship against Shane Taylor and Adam Cole & MJF will defend their ROH World Tag Team Championships against the winner of a battle royal on this week's AEW Rampage. Orange Cassidy also solidified his spot on the card by retaining his AEW Internationa Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo on Dynamite.

Will MJF Defend His AEW World Championship?

For the first time since the AEW World Championship was officially introduced at All Out 2019, AEW's most prestigious title will not be on the line at an AEW pay-per-view this Sunday. Current champion MJF will still be in action on the show in order to defend the ROH tag titles, but his next defense won't be until AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on Sept. 20. His challenger will be determined via a tournament that begins next week on Dynamite.

AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)