AEW All Out 2023 Updated Card Following All In 2023
AEW announced a few more matches for next week's All Out show during the All In post-show press conference!
Now that AEW's record-breaking All In event is over, the company will turn around and deliver another pay-per-view in just seven days with the All Out show at the United Center in Chicago. Three matches had been confirmed for the show by Sunday morning, though Tony Khan managed to announce a few more during the All In post-show press conference. The first was the back-to-back announcement regarding Orange Cassidy's International Championship. After winning the 10-man Stadium Stampede match for his team, Cassidy will have to face one of his partners in Penta El Zero Miedo on this week's AEW Dynamite with the title on the line.
The winner of that match will defend the International Championship against Jon Moxley at All Out. Cassidy pointed out that he has already pinned Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnolo from the Blackpool Combat Club and now wants to beat Moxley. Regardless of how his next two title matches go, Cassidy's IC title reign has already made it into the record books as he has set the record for most successful championship defenses in AEW history (30 defenses in 320 days).
Orange Cassidy* vs. Jon Moxley for the International Championship at #AEWAllOut!— Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) August 27, 2023
(*if Cassidy wins on Wednesday on #AEWDynamite)
Later in the press conference, Don Callis demanded Konosuke Takeshita get a one-on-one match with Kenny Omega at All Out. Takeshita pinned Omega in a six-man tag match at All In that involved The Golden Elite and Bullet Club Gold, so Tony Khan complied and made the match official.
There's no word yet on whether or not champions like MJF, FTR or Saraya will be in action next week in Chicago. Which matches would you add to the All Out card? Tell us your picks in the comments!
AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy/Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jon Moxley
- AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin
- AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho
- Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
AEW All In 2023 Results
- (Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open
- (Zero Hour) FTW Championship: Hook def. Jack Perry
- AEW "Real" World Championship: CM Punk def. Samoa Joe
- Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson def. Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. The Young Bucks
- Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Penta El Zero Miedo def. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz (Stadium Stampede)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Saraya def. Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker
- Darby Allin & Sting def. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage (Coffin Match)
- Will Ospreay def. Chris Jericho
- AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed def. The House of Black
- AEW World Championship: MJF def. Adam Cole