AEW: Has CM Punk Been Suspended After His All In Altercation With Jack Perry?

CM Punk and Jack Perry got into a physical altercation during AEW's All In pay-per-view on Sunday at Wembley Stadium and reports about what went down have been making their way online ever since. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp initially reported that it was Perry who instigated the issue after shouting "it's real glass, cry me a river" during the Zero Hour kickoff show, though that was quickly called out as false by AEW star Miro. Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling then dropped his own report, which labeled Punk as the instigator before resulting in a shoving match and Punk trapping Perry in a chokehold. Punk then agreed to leave the arena of his own accord.

"From what we gather, it does not sound like there has been much, if any, communication between Punk and AEW since last night. Considering everything that is going on, it is fair to say that Punk's future with AEW, and pro wrestling in general, appears to be questionable," Hausman wrote.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline then tweeted out on Monday afternoon that it's believed within AEW that both Punk and Perry have been suspended over the incident pending the results of an investigation. Punk was suspended nearly a full year ago following the "Brawl Out" incident after the 2022 All Out pay-per-view and wouldn't return to AEW until the AEW Collision premiere earlier this summer (though part of his lengthy absence was due to recovering from a torn triceps). AEW has yet to officially announce any sort of suspension. Stay tuned for further updates!

The belief within AEW is that Punk and Jack are both suspended pending the results of an investigation, which would mean neither will work All Out. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) August 28, 2023

Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk's All In Incident

Khan started off Sunday's post-show press conference with a statement regarding Punk and Perry's altercation — "I can't comment on it at this time beyond what I'm about to say. Yes, there was an incident backstage before we went live on tonight's show. We are investigating it, and until I learn more about what happened, I can't comment on it at this time, but I did want to be honest with you and tell you that that is the case."

Perry lost his FTW Championship to Hook during the Zero Hour kickoff show. Punk opened the pay-per-view portion of All In by retaining his "Real" World Championship against Samoa Joe. All Out, AEW's next pay-per-view booked for this Sunday, is at the United Center in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

AEW All In 2023 Results

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open

MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open (Zero Hour) FTW Championship: Hook def. Jack Perry

Hook def. Jack Perry AEW "Real" World Championship: CM Punk def. Samoa Joe

CM Punk def. Samoa Joe Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson def. Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi



AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. The Young Bucks

FTR def. The Young Bucks Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Penta El Zero Miedo def. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz (Stadium Stampede)

AEW Women's World Championship: Saraya def. Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker

Saraya def. Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker Darby Allin & Sting def. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage (Coffin Match)

Will Ospreay def. Chris Jericho

AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed def. The House of Black

The Acclaimed def. The House of Black AEW World Championship: MJF def. Adam Cole



