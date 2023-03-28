AEW: Jon Moxley Reveals Why He Worked Without a Contract Throughout Summer 2022

CM Punk's AEW future is in doubt. While there was reported optimism that he would be back in the company after recovering from his torn triceps, the Second City Saint added insult to injury when he blasted the company on Instagram earlier this month. Punk's words have had a ripple effect on the roster, as top stars like Chris Jericho and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry have made subtle references to the tirade on social media. Most of Punk's latest criticism revolved around Jon Moxley, the star he wrestled at AEW All Out 2022, as he alleged that Mox had "refused to lose" to him initially.

Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Moxley responded to Punk's words, emphasizing that he wants nothing to do with the internet bad blood.

"There is nothing that has unfolded. It's f--king annoying. Just because somebody said some stupid siit on social media, that's not news, but it is and it ends up being a thing," Moxley said. "I don't want to get dragged into this dumb s--t. I could f--king unload on a lot of f--king people right now. When I start getting dragged into this s--t, it tempts me to do that, but I'm not going to sink to that level."

Punk captured the AEW World Title at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in what was supposed to begin the third "Summer of Punk," but an ill-timed foot injury cancelled those plans. Moxley was slotted in Punk's spot in the interim, as he became the temporary titleholder throughout June and July while the company awaited Punk's return.

The term "interim" went beyond the championship that Moxley held as well, as the Purveyor of Violence revealed that he was on a handshake deal throughout the season.

"The entire summer, I was not under contract. Free agent," Moxley revealed. "I could have walked into SummerSlam that night with the AEW belt, had I been so inclined. Nobody knew that because I don't put my s--t out there in the world and let everybody know everything about my business. I was not under contract."

Since then, Mox has inked a long-term deal with AEW, as he signed a five-year extension this past fall. Moxley noted that his original hesitancy to sign a new wrestling contract in general stemmed from his recent recovery from alcoholism.

"All they were telling me was, logic would tell you, don't go back to wrestling because you're going to fall into the same old habits. I wanted to ease back into it and see what life was like on the other side. The last thing I wanted to do was hurry up and sign a big long-term commitment," Moxley said. "What if s--t started going off the rails? I was like, 'Actually, being sober is awesome, I'm having so much fun.' I was working with my friends, Blackpool Combat Club.

"They're talking to me about signing a new [contract]. If everything stays exactly like it is right now, I'll be here forever. I can't tell you what I'm going to feel like in six months. Especially not in three or five years. Once I make a commitment, then I will push through injuries and push myself too hard and I will do all these things that add up and lead you down that road. I was not in a hurry to make any kind of grand commitments at first."

Moxley wrestles this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.