Lucha Brothers Win AAA Tag Titles in Wild Ladder Match

The rivalry between the Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers finally came to an end (at least for now) at All Out on Saturday night when Pentagon Jr. and Fenix won the AAA World Tag Team Championships in an insane ladder match. The spots were crazy and each duo left all they had out in the ring, but the Lucha Brothers were able to pull out the win after they knocked the Bucks down and ascended up the ladder to grab the titles.

The feud between the two teams started at the beginning of the year when the Bucks offered the two luchadors’ deals with AEW, calling them the “second best” tag team in the world. The brothers took offense to this and attacked the Bucks during a Double or Nothing fan rally, dropping Nick on his head with a piledriver.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Bucks got their revenge by winning the AAA tag titles in surprise fashion in March and successfully defending them against Fenix and Pentagon at Double or Nothing. The Lucha Brothers finally picked up a win over the pair when they won the tag titles back at a AAA event in mid-June, but wound up on the losing end of a six-man tag match at Fyter Fest when they teamed up with Laredo Kid to face the Bucks and Kenny Omega.

After beating Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky at Fight for the Fallen, Pentagon and Fenix pulled out a ladder, climbed it in the middle of the ring and challenged the Bucks to a ladder match, one which they were calling Escalera de la Muerte.

AEW will soon have its own set of world tag team championships, as the promotion is currently putting together a single-elimination tag team tournament that will start once its weekly live show premieres on TNT in October. The Young Bucks have already announced their first round opponents — Private Party.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments!