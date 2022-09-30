AEW's Andrade El Idolo Gets Fans Talking With Cryptic Tweet

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has wrestling fans talking with his latest cryptic tweet, which has him enjoying a cup of coffee while sitting in front of a gorgeous view. The scenery is stunning, but it's actually the lone hashtag that has people talking, as Andrade wrote #FreeElIdolo to go with the short video. When combined with his previous mysterious tweet of an hourglass, many are wondering what El Idolo's future in AEW looks like. Could this be a reinvention of his character or a sign of a major push? Or could this be a sign that he wants out of his AEW contract so he can return to WWE now that Triple H is at the helm? There's no way to know right now, but it sure has fans intrigued.

Several stars have made returns to WWE since Triple H took over WWE Creative, including Johnny Gargano, Dakota kai, Iyo Sky, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row, and more. While much of Andrade's main roster run in WWE was held back by questionable booking, he experienced a stellar run in NXT under Triple H before he moved to Raw.

This could be a sign that he wants to head back to WWE and recapture some of that magic, though it could also mean something is happening in regards to his current spot in AEW. When Andrade joined AEW he came in with big momentum and was in the middle of several stellar feuds. While he has maintained a presence on TV thanks to wheeling and dealing in backstage segments and prominent parts in factions, he hasn't been vying for Championships in some time.

Perhaps this is a sign that he will get a bigger push moving forward and will be in the mix for a major Title once more, or maybe he will soon be joining with some other stars to form a lethal new faction. These are just conjecture, but whether this is a sign of more to come in AEW or the hint of a return to WWE, hopefully, it ultimately means that he will start being a major factor in the Title scene once more because fans certainly want to see him utilized to his full potential.

H/T Sportskeeda