SDCC 2024: WOW Reveals Pluto TV Partnership for New Channel

San Diego Comic-Con turned out to be full of wrestling news this week, and WOW Women of Wrestling definitely had some big news to share as well. At the WOW Women of Wrestling panel, WOW revealed a brand new partnership with Pluto TV, which will launch a new WOW channel later this year, which will also see the release of WOW season 3. The new Pluto TV channel will be exclusively dedicated to WOW Women of Wrestling and will begin airing the new season after it premieres in national syndication. Season 3 is set to launch on the weekend of September 14th, though the new channel will also feature all of the content from seasons 1 and 2, as well as WOW documentaries, making it a must-watch destination for WOW fans.

What Will the Pluto TV Channel Offer?

The new season of WOW is slated for September 14th, and while you wait for the new episodes to hit Pluto TV’s new channel, you can dive into the previous two seasons and get caught up on everything that’s happened so far. In addition to that, fans will be able to check out two documentaries, including The Origin of WOW – Women of Wrestling, My Road To WOW – The Secrets of the Superheroes.

Speaking of the origins of WOW, in a clip from WOW: The History of Women’s Wrestling, WOW co-owner Jeanie Buss spoke of how she was first introduced to Women of Wrestling. In the documentary, Buss recalls talking to David McLane repeatedly about WOW, as McClane kept inviting her to come see a show. She finally did, and after 5 to 10 minutes she was locked in. “I couldn’t believe the stunts, the athleticism, and the talent of these women. I was absolutely humbled by it, and I fell in love with the sport,” Buss said. You can find the official description for WOW! The History of Women’s Wrestling below.

WOW! The History Of Women’s Wrestling

“Produced by Fishbowl Worldwide Media, Wow! The History Of Women’s Wrestling is a documentary exploring the larger-than-life story behind the evolution of women’s wrestling, from a sideshow act at the fairgrounds to the rise of the first all-female wrestling league with GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling) in the 1980s, and the rocky road to success leading up to today with WOW – Women Of Wrestling.

Hear from GLOW and WOW founder David McLane, former professional wrestler and WOW trainer Selina Majors, former professional wrestler and WOW executive producer AJ Mendez, and WOW Superheroes, and see the uphill battles over featuring women’s wrestling on TV and the drama with the network that broke the series apart. Meet Jeanie Buss, co-owner and co-founder of WOW as well as Governor and co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, and learn how she partnered with David McLane to realize the vision to revive an all-women wrestling organization as the next big thing in global sports entertainment.

From the 1980s to now, see how the culture has evolved, how perceptions of women in wrestling have changed, and why now is the time for WOW – Women Of Wrestling to claim its place as the true game-changer it has always been destined to be.”

