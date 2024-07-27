WWE SmackDown: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair Thwart Attack From Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are ready to take back the gold from The Unholy Union. Back at Clash at the Castle the duo was defeated by the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions who are both from Scotland. It was a feel-good moment for both women but Cargill and Belair walked out less than enthused about their loss. On a recent episode of SmackDown the powerhouse duo called out Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for a rematch but one has yet to be put into play.

It may come sooner than we think, however, because a brawl broke out on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Cargill and Belair made their way to the ring for a promo where they once again called out the champions. Fyre and Dawn tried to pull a sneak attack on them but they were one step ahead with a counter attack. With SummerSlam just next week it’s possible that the match will be added to the card in some way.

Belair has been an integral piece of SummerSlam over the last three years so for her to still not be on the card in any way shape or form is definitely a head scratcher. If not at the biggest event of the summer, it could be a huge moment leading into the show where they win them back at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Regardless, it seems like the match isn’t that far away.

“It’s really cool that I feel like I’m in a different role right now, being in this tag team,” Belair told ComicBook in June. “Jade is coming in, she has amazing potential, but she’s just getting started and it’s going to be ebbs and flows. I’m someone here to tell you, sometimes you got to take the L on the chin, but keep that chin up and keep it pushing, keep it moving, keep training, keep getting better. That’s what we’re both doing right now as a Tag Team, and we’re going back for those Tag Team Titles.”

Cargill and Belair are currently on WWE’s Live Event tour in Japan where they have been teaming with WWE Women’s Champion Bayley against Damage CTRL and Japanese wrestling legend Meiko Satomura whom had a short stint in WWE a few years back. Bayley will defend her title against Satomura who recently announced her forthcoming retirement from professional wrestling.

