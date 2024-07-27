Professional Boxer Terence Crawford Knocks Out Austin Theory on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under (otherwise known as Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) were feeling bold on SmackDown as they called out professional boxer Terence Crawford. Last week on SmackDown Crawford helped Cody Rhodes beat up A-Town Down Under by handing him a steel chair. Theory and Waller wanted answers as to why the athlete would help Rhodes at all as they continued to talk smack while he made his way to the ring. Theory threatened to knock out the Nebraska native who didn’t take kindly to the threats, hitting him with a single punch and knocking him out.

Crawford has been boxing professionally since 2008, earning many championships along the way, including the WBO welterweight title which he currently still holds. His record stands at 40-0 with his last match taking place last summer against Errol Spence Jr.. Crawford won via knockout. He appeared on The MMA Hour to discuss his appearance, calling it “electrifying” and “dope” though he’s unsure if he sees himself in a WWE ring in the future. When he learned about the high rate of injuries in the sport, it surprised him and has made him rethink getting inside the squared circle given it’s possible he could get hurt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/WWE/status/1817011593529504163

Currently the tag team champions have no title match set for SummerSlam however their next challengers were just crowned on SmackDown and it was none other than — you guessed it — The Bloodline. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga will go up against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of D.I.Y. on WWE Raw next week for the tag team championships. The announcement follows their recent ambush on SmackDown following D.I.Y.’s win against A-Town Down Under. Another set of tag titles will also be defended on the show when Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair officially get their rematch against Unholy Union.

SummerSlam is set to be an ever bigger spectacle when Solo Sikoa finally faces off against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. “The American Nightmare” currently has no allies left as they were all taken out by The Bloodline but there may be one person left that shares a common enemy with him that’s up for the challenge. Drew McIntyre and CM Punk will also finally get their hands on one another after a burning hot feud that has taken place over the last several months. Punk is officially cleared to compete after getting injured at the Royal Rumble, thwarting his immediate future which included a huge WrestleMania match.

