AEW: Being The Elite On "Hiatus Until Further Notice"

The ripple effects from the AEW All Out backstage fight continue to reach the shore. Following reported punishments to the men involved in the physical altercation, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega's YouTube show Being The Elite has been put on "hiatus until further notice." It is unclear if this was an AEW decision or something Omega and the Bucks decided for themselves. This news comes in the midst of the Bucks and Omega's suspensions from All Elite Wrestling. Despite the backstage fight unfolding last Sunday, a new episode of Being The Elite did air two days after, on Tuesday, September 6th. That episode featured vlog footage from AEW Dynamite and AEW All Out, including the match where The Elite won the AEW World Trios Titles. There was no mention of the backstage fight with Punk in the episode.

Roughly 24 hours after that episode aired, the Bucks and Omega were stripped of their AEW World Trios Titles on AEW Dynamite by AEW President Tony Khan. Khan neglected to mention Omega, Matt or Nick Jackson by name, and rather simply stated that the championships had been vacated. Pac, Penta El Zero M, and Rey Fenix captured the titles in Dynamite's opening contest, defeating Best Friends and Orange Cassidy for the straps.

The indefinite absence of Being The Elite combined with the suspensions of the Bucks and Omega makes it unclear when any of the three men will be seen on AEW programming again. Omega is currently in Japan where he is presumably taking part in the Tokyo Game Show to promote the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever console video game. Omega had been scheduled to make that trip well before the situation with Punk went down. TGS is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 15th.

As for the Bucks, both Jackson brothers have been relatively quiet on social media since AEW All Out. The two have regularly reposted Instagram Stories to their page, most of which plug their upcoming sneaker collaboration with Champs Sports. Matt Jackson did post one story alongside his dog ahead of last week's AEW Dynamite, indicating that he was at his home in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

As of this writing, a third-party investigation is ongoing into the backstage fight. This investigation will include video interviews will all men involved, such as Omega, the Bucks, Punk, Ace Steel, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Buck, and Christopher Daniels. The investigation will also chat with neutral parties who are believed to have seen everything that transpired, but did not get physically involved. This includes AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh and Max "MJF" Friedman.

