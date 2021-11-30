AEW: Billy Gunn and The Gunn Club Mock Darby Allin With Parody Video

Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn have been feuding with Darby Allin and Sting on AEW TV over the past few weeks, leading to Allin scoring a win over Billy on a recent episode of Rampage and blasting Austin with a diving tackle on last week’s AEW Dynamite. The heelish trio decided to respond with a new video on Tuesday morning, parodying Allin’s usual black-and-white videos by painting their faces and setting two body bags, a baseball bat and a skateboard on fire. Billy and Colten will face Sting and Allin in a tag team match on this week’s Dynamite.

Allin spoke with ComicBook last November about those promos, which in the past have included car crashes and him jumping off the top of a bridge. He explained that he makes them as a way to break from the norm.

“Because I feel like wrestling, and wrestling promos, at times can be very mundane and very boring and repetitive,” Allin said. “And ain’t nobody seeing the shit that I’m doing, and I’m going to keep it that way, because no one has the balls to do what I’m doing outside of the ring.”

He also explained how he gets away with such dangerous stunts — “Because sometimes I just don’t tell them until I show them the vid,” Allin said. “So a lot of times people can’t see what I’m up to. Like when I jumped off the bridge. It’s like, ‘Hey man, I’m here. I’m alive. I’m walking around now. So hopefully we can use these.’”

Here’s what AEW has lined up for this week’s AEW Dynamite:

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Billy & Colten Gunn

Bryan Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels

Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander (TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinals)

Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo (Atlanta Street Fight)

CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty

