AEW's Bryan Danielson Blames Injury on Being 'Old Clumsy Man'

AEW's Bryan Danielson ended up suffering an injury after his leg became trapped between the elevated ramp and the ring during an episode of Rampage. Officials helped him get his leg free and he had to miss some action, but thankfully he will be back in the ring on this week's AEW Rampage when he faces Matt Sydal. Danielson spoke about the injury and getting his leg caught in a recent interview with Bleacher Report, and Danielson blamed it all on being a "clumsy old man who slips in things", and it all happened on his birthday.

"I laugh at myself. It was my birthday, I just turned 41, I'm this old man who falls into these cracks and can't get out," Danielson said. "If you remember Steve Urkel from Family Matters, I don't know if it was a regular thing he said, but all that went through my head was, 'I'm Steve Urkel and I've fallen and I can't get up.' My ankle and just below my knee are a little bit swollen."

"I like physical things so even when I'm not wrestling, I like to do jiu-jitsu or kickboxing or hiking. I'm used to things being swollen. I took my kids hiking two days this week, but they are kids hikes, my son is not even two so it's really just walking, and that was, 'Okay, I can feel this a little.' I find it fascinating from a performer's standpoint, the second I put my wrestling gear on, I feel invincible, no matter what is hurting me. I put my gear on and I'm ready to go. I'm looking at my ankle right now and thinking, 'Uhhh,' but when I put my gear on, it feels like there is nothing in the world that can hurt me. I know that's not true, but that's how it feels."

"I was laughing after with Eddie Kingston and Mox. 'Of course.' This would have never happened at 28, I would have been very aware of my surroundings, now I'm just this old clumsy man who slips in things," Danielson said.

Danielson will face Sydal on Rampage this Friday and then will join Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz as they take on the Jericho Appreciation Society at AEW Double or Nothing this weekend.

