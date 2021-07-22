Andrade El Idolo Hires Former WWE Star as His New Manager

By Connor Casey

Andrade El Idolo arrived on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night with a few surprises. The first was that he had hired a new executive consultant, who turned out to be none other than Chavo Guerrero Jr. The former WWE star departed from the company in 2011, then had runs in Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, Nacion Lucha Libre and various independent promotions. He also consistently found work in Hollywood, most notably working as the fight coordinator for the hit Netflix series GLOW.

El Idolo then called out Death Triangle and attempted to recruit Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo away from PAC. The two however shot the former NXT Champion's offer down.

Fans were thrilled to see Guerrero arrive, especially since it meant he would be El Idolo's mouthpiece rather than Vickie Guerrero (who first introduced him to the promotion).

