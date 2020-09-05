Chris Jericho Says NXT Has Been Embarrassing Themselves Against AEW Dynamite and Should Move to Tuesdays

✖

Reports emerged online earlier this week that WWE and the USA Network had been in recent discussions over moving NXT off of Wednesday nights. The move would effectively end what fans have referred to as the "Wednesday Night Wars" since the two shows started running head-to-head weekly since last October, though recent ratings trends have shown that both shows perform better when they're not running directly against each other. Chris Jericho was asked about those reports during a recent interview with TalkSport's Alex McCarthy, and "The Demo God" emphatically stated NXT should move off of Wednesday nights.

"They came on Wednesday just to mess with us," Jericho said. "Take your head out of your ass and go make money. Don't worry about our company. We're not worried about you. We don't have a screen up that shows what's going on every moment on NXT like they do for Dynamite — leave us alone. Do your own thing. Go to Tuesdays, grab an extra 250k viewers, finally get your demo where it needs to be because it's embarrassing on a Wednesday night against us.

"The Demo God thing is not a gimmick, it's real," he continued. "So go! Go to Tuesday, go to Sunday, go to any other day that you want. But don't exist just to mess with us because we're beating you every single week. It's kind of embarrassing for NXT at this point. So I think you should throw the red flag, retreat, go to Tuesdays, get more viewers, make more money, get more guys over and don't worry about what we're doing because we're going to continue on either way. And we're winning every week anyways, so just go your own way. That's the best way to do it."

Do you agree with Jericho? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Check out the full card for Saturday night's All Out pay-per-view below: