Will CM Punk Address The "Brawl Out" Scandal on AEW TV?

CM Punk will finally return to AEW programming this week for the first time since last September's Brawl Out incident. Even though the backstage conflict resulted in numerous suspensions and two championships being vacated, the details of what happened were never explained on AEW programming. Even the AEW All Access series, which partially centered around Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks returning from that suspension, saw The Bucks outright refuse to divulge what happened. But given Punk's tendency to bring up backstage drama during his promos, many fans are wondering if he'll address the elephant in the room ahead of his return match at the AEW Collision premiere on Saturday.

Tony Khan spoke with Post Wrestling's John Pollock and Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston on Wednesday and was asked about this idea. Khan said fans should expect Punk to cut a promo before his match, but stopped short of saying anything about the situation and quickly pivoted to the main event — Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe, Jay White and Juice Robinson.

"It's a great point. I think people are gonna want to hear from CM Punk, and people are gonna want to see him get involved in big matches, and jump into big stories," Khan said (h/t Cageside Seats.) "And I think definitely the rivalry between CM Punk and Samoa Joe -- very interesting... Certainly though, people are always gonna go back to that rivalry between CM Punk and Samoa Joe.

"People have been talking about it, even before Samoa Joe arrived in AEW, and not long after that, CM Punk got injured... I do think this match is a huge main event, and people are gonna be very interested to see what happens. It's very, very exciting for us to be able to put this match on the first episode of Collision on Saturday," he added.

Do you expect Punk to say anything regarding what happened back at All Out 2022? Will he still receive an overwhelmingly positive reaction from his hometown crowd? Tell us your predictions in the comments!

AEW Dynamite June 14, 2023 Card