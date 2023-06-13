Will CM Punk Return as a Babyface or Heel? AEW's Tony Khan Predicts Crowd Reaction

CM Punk's second coming is just days away. The Second City Saint is set to return to AEW on the premiere episode of AEW Collision this Saturday, teaming with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe as well as Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson. Not only will this be Punk's first match since September 2022, but it will also be his first AEW appearance since his infamous AEW All Out post-show press conference. His comments at that presser has many thinking he might return to the company as a heel, which would be his first time working as a bad guy since WWE WrestleMania 29.

Regardless of what's in store for Punk in the long term, AEW President Tony Khan believes the former AEW World Champion will receive a hero's welcome this Saturday.

"I think it'll be very exciting to see how the fans react, but I expect a very positive reaction, particularly in Chicago for the first episode," Khan told Barstool Rasslin'. "I think then, going forward, CM Punk's one of the most popular wrestlers in the world, so certainly he's going to get a great reaction. Depending on who his opponent and the type of reaction he's trying to get, I expect CM Punk to connect with the crowd as well as anybody in the entire pro wrestling business. He had an amazing connection with the fans."

Following Punk's aforementioned press conference in September 2022, a legitimate locker room fight broke out between Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. This led to all parties being suspended. While Punk was going to be off television regardless due to suffering a torn triceps, Omega and the Bucks missed months of television time that they were readily available for.

Upon the trio's return at AEW Full Gear in November 2022, the Prudential Center showered them with "F--k CM Punk" chants, showcasing Punk's newfound unpopularity with the AEW audience. That said, when AEW headed to Chicago shortly after, Omega and the Bucks were met with "F--k The Elite" chants. As Khan alluded to, Punk is still a fan-favorite act in his hometown, but it remains to be seen as to how other cities will respond to him.

AEW Collision premieres on Saturday, June 17th on TNT.