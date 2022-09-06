Latest Report on CM Punk's Future in AEW

CM Punk found himself at the center of controversy at All Out on Sunday night, and it had nothing to do with him winning back the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in the show's main event. Punk's explosive comments during the post-show media scrum instantly became headline news, as did the alleged fight that took place in his locker room afterward involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel. Numerous reports and details about the incident have since been made public, though none of the people involved have commented publicly. News that a legal situation could be brewing from it popped up on Tuesday morning.

But setting all of that aside, the questions now are what punishments will be dealt out and to whom? According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, there are no official updates regarding whether or not Punk will remain with the company.

"Right now AEW talent have not been told anything official. Almost all I've spoken to believe CM Punk will have to go or make major amends to remain with the company," Sapp wrote in a pair of tweets. "A lot of the talent haven't arrived where Dynamite (is) broadcasting from yet, but the heat on Punk is unreal. Haven't got any official word on that or suspensions. There are so many rampant 'done deal' rumors about what is happening, that it's getting almost impossible to verify. AEW isn't talking, Tony Khan, Punk Bucks, Omega, Ace Steel aren't. A lot of conjecture and expectations."

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available. After explaining the situation regarding his relationship with Colt Cabana (Punk was being accused of trying to force Cabana out of AEW because of the lawsuit they had several years back), Punk turned his frustration toward the EVPs and Hangman Page. He believed Page "went into business for himself" for inferring the Cabana situation during a promo on AEW Dynamite leading up to this year's Double or Nothing.

"There's people who call themselves EVPs that should've f—ing known better," Punk said. "This s— was none of their business. I understand sticking up for your f—ing friends, I f—ing get it. I stuck up for that guy more than anybody. I paid his bills until I didn't. And it was my decision not to."

Update: Per Dave Meltzer, none of the people involved in Sunday's incident will be at AEW Dynamite this week in Buffalo.