AEW: Legal Issues Pending After Backstage Fight With CM Punk, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel

AEW's situation regarding CM Punk, the All Out post-show media scrum and the alleged fight that took place afterward is far from over, according to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. For those who missed it, Punk fired off some explosive comments after winning back the AEW World Championship regarding Hangman Page and the company's EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) for allegedly spreading lies to reporters about how he tried to force Colt Cabana out of the company.

"There's people who call themselves EVPs that should've f—ing known better," Punk said. "This s— was none of their business. I understand sticking up for your f—ing friends, I f—ing get it. I stuck up for that guy (Cabana) more than anybody. I paid his bills until I didn't. And it was my decision not to."

What happened next has been reported on by numerous sources. Allegedly, Punk was confronted by Omega and the Bucks in his locker room, punches were thrown, Ace Steel threw a chair that caught Nick Jackson in the eye and it took a large group of people to finally break things up. Meltzer explained that there's a legal situation pending from what happened.

"Nobody's allowed to talk or wants to talk because, well, they're not allowed to talk because there's pending legal issues based on what happened. It is not a work at all, and you don't have legal issues, and police officers run in there...it's not a work. That's for sure," Meltzer explained. "There's legal people involved. There's a lot of legal situations involved, and it can be very messy. I think that's one of the reasons why no one in AEW is allowed to talk about it and from a company standpoint, no one is talking, but they're gonna have to at some point address it."

Here are the full results from Sunday's All Out event. AEW returns to pay-per-view with the Full Gear event on November 19 in Newark.

(Kickoff) AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships: Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo def. Ortiz & Ruby Soho

Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo def. Ortiz & Ruby Soho (Kickoff) FTW Championship: Hook def. Angelo Parker

Hook def. Angelo Parker (Kickoff) AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Pac def. Kip Sabian

Pac def. Kip Sabian (Kickoff) Eddie Kingston def. Tomohiro Ishii

Casino Ladder Match: "The Joker" wins

AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals: The Elite def. Hangman Page & The Dark Order

The Elite def. Hangman Page & The Dark Order AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill def. Athena

Jade Cargill def. Athena Wardlow & FTR def. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns

Powerhouse Hobbs def. Ricky Starks

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve In Our Glory def. The Acclaimed

Swerve In Our Glory def. The Acclaimed Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm def. Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida

Toni Storm def. Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Hikaru Shida Christian Cage def. Jungle Boy

Chris Jericho def. Bryan Danielson

Darby Allin, Sting & Miro def. The House of Black

AEW World Championship: CM Punk def. Jon Moxley

h/t WrestlingNews.co