AEW: What's Next for AEW Collision Now That CM Punk is Gone?

AEW Collision is set to undergo some changes now that CM Punk is gone. It was announced on Saturday afternoon that AEW had terminated Punk's contract following the backstage incident at All In last weekend, severing his ties with the company. Collision launched as AEW's second weekly live show in June and heavily featured Punk as its top star, with him going so far as to crown himself the "Real" AEW World Champion and competing in the show's main event nearly every week. Punk was also supposed to compete in the main event of Sunday's All Out pay-per-view by defending his title against Ricky Starks in a Strap Match. This week's Collision opened with Starks getting a new opponent for the pay-per-view in Bryan Danielson, who was making his surprise return from injury.

Danielson, according to Fightful Select, is now "expected to be an integral name on AEW Collision," which could result in him effectively taking Punk's place as the show's top draw. Sapp also mentioned that the soft brand split between Collision and Dynamite, which was partially used as a way to keep Punk separated from wrestlers he had issues with behind the scenes, is being erased.

"One source indicated that WBD and AEW spoke this week about the direction of AEW Collision, and ending the "soft brand split" that had existed to keep peace within the company. WBD was also informed that AEW were going to terminate Punk," Sapp wrote.

Tony Khan Comments on CM Punk's Departure

"Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions," AEW president Tony Khan wrote in the press release that confirmed Punk's firing. "The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision and mine alone. Of course, I wish I didn't have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans. Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at arenas and stadiums throughout the world."

