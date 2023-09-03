Watch: Tony Khan Booed By Chicago Crowd Ahead of AEW Collision, Opens Episode With Statement on CM Punk's Firing

AEW officially announced on Saturday afternoon that CM Punk has been fired by the promotion as a result of his backstage altercation with Jack Perry last weekend at the All In pay-per-view. AEW continued its week of programming with the AEW Collision event tonight in Punk's hometown of Chicago, and as a result, Tony Khan's typical pre-show introduction was met with loud boos from the Chicago crowd. The episode officially began with a cold open address from Khan, explaining how Punk's backstage altercation was the first time in his years as a wrestling fan and promoter that he felt his own safety was at risk.

"Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions. The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision and mine alone. Of course, I wish I didn't have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans," Khan wrote in the company's announcement of Punk's termination. "Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at arenas and stadiums throughout the world."

Chicago booing Tony Khan tonight after the release of CM Punk 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/sByJdDpidm — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 2, 2023

Backstage Account Mentions Punk "Lunging" at Tony Khan



One of the many accounts of what happened between Punk and Perry was published in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which mentioned Punk "lunging" toward Khan as security broke up the incident.

"People immediately broke it up and Khan was yelling at Punk to let him go. That person said that once they were separated, Punk lunged in Khan's direction but a number of people got in his way while Punk was yelling 'I Quit,'" Meltzer wrote.

Punk has yet to comment on his departure from the company. Since arriving in August 2021, Punk competed in 33 matches and held the AEW World Championship twice.

