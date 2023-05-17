Fans React to AEW Collision's Logo Paying Homage to WCW Monday Nitro

All Elite Wrestling is expanding its programming once again. The long-rumored AEW Collision was officially announced at Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront, confirmed to be premiering on Saturday, June 17th at 8 PM ET on TNT. While AEW had expanded its weekly broadcasted wrestling content once before with the launch of AEW Rampage in Summer 2021, AEW Collision represents something much bigger. Reports have indicated that AEW Collision will usher in a brand split within the company, as most stars will be exclusive to either AEW Dynamite or the new Saturday show. The official press release confirmed that talent like Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa and Miro will be on the debut episode, and time may tell that AEW Collision is their sole home.

Outside of the speculation on AEW Collision's roster, fans are buzzing at the show's official logo, which pays direct homage to TNT's former flagship wrestling program, WCW Monday Nitro.