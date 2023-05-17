Fans React to AEW Collision's Logo Paying Homage to WCW Monday Nitro
All Elite Wrestling is expanding its programming once again. The long-rumored AEW Collision was officially announced at Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront, confirmed to be premiering on Saturday, June 17th at 8 PM ET on TNT. While AEW had expanded its weekly broadcasted wrestling content once before with the launch of AEW Rampage in Summer 2021, AEW Collision represents something much bigger. Reports have indicated that AEW Collision will usher in a brand split within the company, as most stars will be exclusive to either AEW Dynamite or the new Saturday show. The official press release confirmed that talent like Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa and Miro will be on the debut episode, and time may tell that AEW Collision is their sole home.
Outside of the speculation on AEW Collision's roster, fans are buzzing at the show's official logo, which pays direct homage to TNT's former flagship wrestling program, WCW Monday Nitro.
Stage Homage Next?
The new AEW Collision logo is not subtle at all in drawing inspiration from the WCW Nitro logo....and I love it.
Hopefully it has a set/stage design that is good as this logo and unique from Dynamite. Can't wait to see it. #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/OrzAzgxlIg— Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) May 17, 2023
Flashback Feels
Love the @AEW Collision logo! #FlashbackFeels #WCW 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/iUzxQT1s1z— Professor Blue Check Mark! (@MrPr3sid3nt92) May 17, 2023
HARD
That AEW Collision logo is HARD, not gonna lie— James (@FunkDoc1112) May 17, 2023
Where's Dynamite's Logo?
So collision and rampage get a show logo but dynamite doesnt?— LJG32 (@Lyfesgood30) May 17, 2023
Dreams to Reality
I honestly had no Idea this was going to turn out to be the actual logo for Collision. 😂😂 https://t.co/af1zCKaQzp— AEW BoT®️ (@BotAew) May 17, 2023
Posterized
Nah that AEW Collision Logo dunks all over the Dynamite logo LMFAO , I’m #TeamCollision here now pic.twitter.com/KONPrLLiPp— PLAYOFF IDK MAN (@EstWhatever) May 17, 2023
My Heart
The AEW Saturday Collision logo, oh my goodness. Inject that into my veins. My heart. pic.twitter.com/uaB7VBvKH9— Utena120 (@Utena120) May 17, 2023
Looking Great
AEW Collision logo looking great tbh— ArsalWise (@arsal_wise) May 17, 2023