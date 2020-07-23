AEW's Darby Allin Reportedly Suffered a Concussion on This Week's AEW Dynamite

✖

After being off television for over a month, Darby Allin returned to AEW Dynamite last week to help save Jon Moxley from a surprise post-match attack by Brian Cage. That angle was followed up on Tuesday night's AEW Dark, where Ricky Starks revealed to be in an alliance with Cage and Taz and ganged up on Allin. Finally on this week's Dynamite Starks wound up attacking Allin from behind on the entrance ramp, allowing Cage to toss Allin back into the ring with a powerbomb before Moxley arrived with a barbed-wire bat.

Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like Allin made it out of that segment unscathed. Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez stated this week that Allin suffered a concussion during the attack. AEW initially announced a tornado tag match involving Moxley, Allin, Cage and Starks for next week's Dynamite, but Alvarez said that match be now be in jeopardy.

Allin uploaded a video that seems the show the exact moment where it happened.

Not the first time I got knocked the hell out. But @starkmanjones it’ll be yer first time taking a thumbtack skateboard to the face. pic.twitter.com/bqgCwW02C0 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 23, 2020

For whatever it's worth, it doesn't seem like Allin is too upset over the injury.

If you know anything about me that’s I never have a plan I just go out there and wing it. Getting my ass kicked makes me feel alive. https://t.co/XpZhu8Ls2e — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 23, 2020

Taz also took to Twitter to gloat over how easily Cage tossed Allin.

This week's AEW Dynamite wound up taking a dominant win in the ratings battle against NXT, hauling in a viewership of 845,000 and 0.32 rating compared to the Black and Gold Brand's 615,000 viewers and 0.17 rating.

#AEWDynamite live next week with a huge card!

-Tornado Tag@JonMoxley/@DarbyAllin v Brian Cage/Ricky Starks

-World Tag Title

Hangman/Kenny v Dark Order

-Inner Circle v Best Friends/Jurassic Express/@orangecassidy

-Cody TNT Title Challenge v. A Top Indie Wrestler

-Shida v Diamante pic.twitter.com/Bwo2XmtpCx — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 23, 2020

Here's what AEW has on schedule for next week:

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Dark Order's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. TBA

Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz) vs. Orange Cassidy, The Best Friends, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy

